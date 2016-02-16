आओ नए दोस्त बनायें

Susie Rowe जो इस ग्रुप में अध्यापिका एक के तौर पर कार्यरत हैं, मानती हैं की कक्षाओं का मुख्या उदैश्या इन महिलाओं को घर से बाहर की दुनिया के बारे में अवगत करवाना है - When you're new to a community, it's very difficult to feel confident to go out into the street and go shopping, particularly if there's an English barrier. So the main point of the group is to get women out of their homes, getting to know each other and learning English."

























