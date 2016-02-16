SBS हिन्दी

आओ नए दोस्त बनायें

SBS हिन्दी

friends, english, leeton, NSW, Australia, migrants, women

New Friends and English Group - Leeton, NSW Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2016 at 4:57pm, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:42am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

नई साउथ वेल्स के दक्षिण में स्तिथ एक छोटे से शहर, Leeton, के लोग वहां बस्ने आई प्रवासी और रिफ्यूजी महिलाओं को अंग्रेजी भाषा की मुफ्त कक्षाएं और नए दोस्त बनाने में मदद कर रहें हैं.

Published 16 February 2016 at 4:57pm, updated 17 February 2016 at 10:42am
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Susie Rowe जो इस ग्रुप में अध्यापिका एक के तौर पर कार्यरत हैं, मानती हैं की कक्षाओं का मुख्या उदैश्या इन महिलाओं को घर से बाहर की दुनिया के बारे में अवगत करवाना है - When you're new to a community, it's very difficult to feel confident to go out into the street and go shopping, particularly if there's an English barrier. So the main point of the group is to get women out of their homes, getting to know each other and learning English."

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां