समय पर भुगतान लघु उद्योगों की सबसे बड़ी समस्या

जल्द से जल्द बिल का भुगतान लघु उद्योगों के लिये अभी भी एक बड़ा मुद्दा है हालाँकि इस क्षेत्र में विकसित कई नयी तकनीक इस क्रिया को सुविधापूर्ण बना रही हैं!





परन्तु कई ऐसे लघु उद्योग हैं जिन्होंने अभी तक इन तकनीकों का लाभ नहीं उठाया है!





CommBank द्वारा करवाये गए एक सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार पांच में से चार लघु उद्योग अपने दिन प्रतिदिन की क्रिया में नयी तकनीक को अपनाने को कल पर टालते रहते हैं!





CommBank के अनुसार ऐसा उनके सामने रखे ज्यादा तात्कालिक मामलों को सुलझाने के कारण होता है





उत्तरी सिडनी में Charlie and Franks चालने वाले George Prodromou बताते हैं की उनका काम तो बढ़ रहा है पर समस्या हाथ में नकदी की है - "An example, my wife and son are here today because we had somebody call in sick, so the shop's got to run, so we're here."





इस समस्या का समाधानपाने के लिये उन्होंने अपनी दूकान में नयी तकनीक का सहारा लिया है - "From our coffee equipment to ensure consistency, to our streaming of music, to our point of sale that integrates with our rostering and accounting system."





George मानते हैं की नयी तकनीक लगवाने से समय के साथ साथ पैसों की भी बचत हो रही है - "Especially in terms of the point of sale, the hardware was actually cheaper than those legacy systems, so, by utilising tablets and mobile phones and things you may already have, there was actually a cost saving as well."





परन्तु सर्वेक्षण बताता है की लगभग आधे से ज्यादा लघु उद्योग नयी तकनीक का सहारा नहीं ले रहे या उसे अपनाने में देर कर रहें हैं!





Commonwealth Bank की अधिकारी Karen Last बताती हैं की ऐसे इस लिये हो रहा है क्योंकि दुकानदारों को न ही नयी तकनीक के बारे में जानकारी है और न ही संभावित लाभके बारे में - "I think it's different for every business, so it's really important to understand what technology is right for different types of businesses. You know, we're outside a beautiful cafe, and (something as) simple as using their merchant terminal and making sure that they can get same-day settlement and access to really good data that comes with a solution like that is really important."





परन्तु उद्योग में पैसे की वसूली सबसे जरूरी मुद्दा है खासतौर पे जब आप बड़े उद्योगों के साथ व्यापार कर रहें हों!





बहुत से बड़े व्यवसाय लघु उद्योगों को आदायगी में देरी करने के लिये व्यापर करने की शर्तें बदल रहें हैं!





Council for Small Businesses of Australia के मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Peter Strong बताते हैं की इस देरी से और कई समस्याएं उत्पन्न होती हैं - "We are now officially the worst in the world when it comes to paying on time. We're below Mexico, and that says how bad it is. Now let me say, this has become part of our culture over 20 years."





Peter बताते हैं की सारे भुगतान तीस दिनों के अंदर किये जाने चाहिय्हे परन्तु कई बड़े व्यापारी इस १२० दिन तक खींच देतें हैं - "If you're not paid within that time, it becomes really hard to pay your wages for the people that work for you, to pay your rent if there's rent, to pay the costs for running your motor vehicle, and to also look after your family."





CommBank के सर्बेक्षण के अनुसार इस समस्या के रहते आधे से ज्यादा लघु उद्योग चलने वालों ने गत वर्ष में एक बार अपने आपको मासिक वेतन से वंचित रखा!





Peter Strong मानते हैं की इस समस्या का हल ढूंढा जा सकता है - "We're in a good discussion with the Business Council of Australia, which represents big business, and there's a lot of willingness to say, 'Okay, let's undo this culture.'"





पर तब तक लघु उद्योग चालने वालों को स्वयं ही कुछ तरिके ढूंढ निकलने होंगे जैसे की सामान या सेवा का लाभ उठाने से पहले भुगतान!





भारतीये मूल के व्यवसायी ईश गुप्ता की तरह जो Melbourne सीथ अपने रेस्टोरेंट Wood ‘n Chimney को तकनिकी रूप से हमेशा आगे रखते हैं ताकि आपूर्तिकर्ताओं, कर्मचारियों और ग्राहकों के साथ कोई समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े!





Ish Gupta, Wood 'n Chimney Source: Ish Gupta









