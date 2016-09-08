SBS हिन्दी

क्या आप ठीक हैं?

Jai, Amit, Prateek and Sandeep

Jai, Amit, Prateek and Sandeep Source: SBS Hindi

Published 8 September 2016 at 5:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
In our busy schedule we reporters often forget that we also have friends they also expect us to call them. And Jai Bharadwaj and Amit Sarwal tried to call their respective friends and this is what happened. You to call your mates and ask "Are you Ok."

