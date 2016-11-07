क्या आप अपने पुराने घर की मरम्मत के बारे में सोच रहे हैं?

नवम्बर एसबेस्टस जागरूकता माह के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है.





स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञ और वकील एस्बेस्टस संदूषित मल्वे को भूमि भराव क्षेत्र में डालने वालों को रोकने के लिये कड़े नियमों को लागु करने की मांग कर रहे हैं.





इसके साथ ही उनके निशाने पर निर्यात की जाने वाली वह सामग्री भी है जिसमें कैंसर जैसी गंभीर बीमारी करने वाले पदार्थ होते हैं.





कानूनी फर्म Maurice Blackburn के अनुसार उन्हें चिंता है की यदि एस्बेस्टस युक्त खतरनाक मल्वे को भूमि भराव क्षेत्रों में ठीकाने लगाने दिया जाएगा तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया में फिर एक बार एस्बेस्टस से पीड़ित एक नयी पीढ़ी देखने को मिलेगी.





गत माह October में तीन बड़े मामले New South Wales, Queensland और Tasmania- के प्राथमिक विद्यालय और डे केयर सेंटर में सामने आये.





Asbestos Diseases Research Institute- के निर्देशक Professor Nico van Zandwijk का कहना है की इस मलवे को ठीकाने लगाना काफी कठिन है और जो ऐसा नियम के अनुसार नहीं कर रहे उन पर कड़ी कार्यवाही होनी चाहिय्हे.





"I think those people who do that, they lack the responsibility for future generations because they dump something that is carcinogenic - which is causing cancer and they don't mind, as long as they got rid of it, and I think it is perfectly appropriate to give those people a very, very high fine because it is criminal action in fact."





Professor Zandwijk (NIK-o van zand-twek) बताते हैं की एस्बेस्टस के प्रभाव काफी घातक हो सकतें हैं जिसे गंभीर रोग के रूप में सामने आने में २० से ५० वर्ष का समय भी लग सकता है.





इससे होने वाले रोग mesothelioma- का कोई इलाज़ नहीं है और बीमारी सामने आने के बाद एक व्यक्ति मात्र १० से १२ महिने तक ही जीवित रहता है.





एस्बेस्टस वाली हवा में सांस भर लेने से व्यक्ति को lung cancer, asbestosis औरगले की मामूली बीमारियां भी हो सकती है.





१९८७ से पहले बने एक तिहाई घरों में अभी भी एस्बेस्टस के इस्तेमाल से बनी ईंट, छज्जा, fibro, या निर्माण-कार्य से जुडी अन्य सामग्री मौजूद है.





Professor Zandijk के अनुसार प्रति वर्ष एस्बेस्टस से जुडे रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है क्योंकि एस्बेस्टस से बनी निर्माण सामग्री का सही से नियंत्रित नहीं किया जा रहा है.





"Every day you see newspaper articles about demolition of buildings where they later found out there was asbestos present and people didn't take the necessary precautions. It's around and we have to be extremely vigilant to make sure that we know where it is and as soon as we know where it is, then we are able to take the necessary measures to remove it and displace it in the proper way."





हालांकि सही प्रकार से मलवे को अंकित कर ठीकाने लगाने को मुख्या प्राथमिकता माना जा रहा है पर अब यह मांग भी उठ रही है की विदेशों से निर्यात होने वाली भवन निर्माण सामग्री जिसमें एस्बेस्टसहोने की संभावना है पर लगाम लगा कड़ी कर्रवाई की जाये.





और यह गंभीर मुद्दा इस समय एक संसदीय जांच कमिटी के सामने है.





Maurice Blackburn- क़ानूनी फर्म के एस्बेस्टस विभाग की मुखिया Theodora Ahilas बताई हैं की विदेशों से निर्यात होकर आने वाले एस्बेस्टस पर राजनितिक गलियारों की पैनी नज़र है.





"We want to be sure the senate inquiry takes a firm approach in addressing the importation of products which may have asbestos in them or do have asbestos in them because it's a mistake to assume that products that are imported don't have asbestos in them. We need to be very vigilant and we need to make sure that the senate inquiry draws good terms of reference as a result of it."





Theodora Ahilas के अनुसार इस क्षेत्र में नियंत्रण को और कड़ा बना साथ ही एस्बेस्टस को इस्तेमाल करने वालों को और जागरूक बनाया जाना चाहिय्हे.





"Or continue to see that it doesn't become lax in the industry. I think it's very important that we see tighter controls in the importation of product - we've seen an issue this year in relation to imported building products and I think it's very important that in the construction of domestic dwellings that people are vigilant and there's tight controls on that as well because with mesothelioma, you only need a very small exposure to asbestos to develop the disease unfortunately."





राष्ट्रिये अस्बेसटसोस जागरूकता माह के चलते घर की मरम्मत कर रहे लोगों से आह्वान किया जा रहा है की वह अपनी जान का जोखिम न लें.





Professor Zandwijk सुझाव देते हैं की लोगों इस क्षेत्र में कार्यरत विशेषज्ञों को नियुक्त कर सावधानी पूर्वक एस्बेस्टस की पहचान और इस घातक सामग्री को ठीकाने लगाने का इंतज़ाम करना चाहियहए.





एस्बेस्टस का इस्तेमाल छत, फ़र्श, दीवारों और गरम पानी की पाइप में हो सकता है.





विज्ञान प्रौद्योगिकी से जुडी सलाहकारी संस्था CETEC के प्रबंध निर्देशक Dr Vyt Garnys बताते हैं की लोगों को यह याद रखना चैहे की घर की मरमत से जुड़ा छोटे से छोटे काम में भी एस्बेस्टस का खतरा हो सकता है.





"Because even if you create a minor risk, that minor risk can spread to the air in your house, the dust that is not able to be cleaned up for one reason or another and hence the kids can come and play in that dust, or your family and unfortunately, the long term consequences are the ones we need to worry about."





राष्ट्रीय एस्बेस्टस जागरूकता माह की राजदूत Cherie Barber इससे जुडे खतरों को गहराई से समझती हैं.





वह बताती हैं की उनके दादा की मौत भी एस्बेस्टस के प्रभाव के कारण ही हुई.





"He was a floor sander, so he was always around fibro asbestos houses floor sanding but he was also a wharfie in the early days as well, so my grandfather used to come home covered in asbestos dust. My grandmother used to wash his clothes and unfortunately we lost him about 10 years ago to asbestosis so it is a matter that's very important to me."



