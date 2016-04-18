शरणार्थियों के प्रति रवैये – जातिवाद या धार्मिक असहिषुणता?

हाल ही मैं जारी, Islamophobia and other Anxieties नाम के शोध को Melbourne विश्विद्यालय के शोधकर्ताओं ने प्रकाशित किया है.





इन शोधकर्ताओं ने १० समूहों की Victoria, New South Wales और Queensland में जांच की.





इस कड़ी जांच के बाद पता चला की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रिफ्यूजीयो और शरणार्थियों के प्रति प्रतिकूल रवैये का कारण जातिवाद नहीं बल्कि धार्मिक असहिषुणता है.





इस शोध में भाग लेने वाले ८० व्यक्ति ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विभिन्न आयु, लिंग और सामाजिक-आर्थिक श्रेणियों से आये.





इस शोध से पता चला की जातिवाद और आर्थिक चिंता शरणार्थियों के खिलाफ भावनाएं बधकांे में एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रखतें हैं परन्तु इसका मुख्या कारण धार्मिक असहिष्णुता है.





मुख्या शोधकर्त्ता Dr Denis Muller के अनुसार इस जांच में भाग लेने वाले ज्यादातर लोगों ने शरणार्थियों को मिडिल ईस्ट से और इस्लाम के अनुयायी बताया– "People think that Islam is an intolerant religion which, at the same time, claims tolerance for itself while not conferring tolerance on others, and that it has ambitions to impose sharia law on Australia. Now that violates one of the absolute fundamentals of Australian politics, and that is that new arrivals are expected to assimilate. They're expected to learn English, to not live in ghettos, to adopt Australian mores, to make a contribution to society. And a broad spectrum of the population believes that Islam is not prepared to enter into that covenant."





Dr Muller बताते हैं की हमारे समुदाय में देश का इस्लामीकरण होने के भय को कुछ अधिमूल्यांकन हो चूका है.





उन्होंने पहले किये गए शोध का उल्लेख करते हुए बताया की ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जनसँख्या का कुल 2.2 प्रतिशत हिस्सा ही इस्लाम का अनुयायी है.





उन्होंने साथ ही कहा की उनके शोध में हिस्सा लेने वाले कई व्यक्तियों ने इस्लाम को आतंकवाद से जोड़ कर देखा और इसलिये शरणार्थियों को आतंकी के रूप में माना.





मेलबोर्न स्तिथ Mo Elleissy जो की विक्टोरिया में Jewish Christian Muslim Association में धार्मिक भेदभाव कम करने की ओर कार्यरत हैं, इस शोध से सामने आई जानकारी को बिलकुल भी आश्चर्यजनक नहीं मानते हैं- "Obviously, Islam is something that is a lot more scary for people because it's the world's second-largest faith community and, of course, it conflates with the issue of terrorism. So it allows people to take on a whole bunch of other fears as well -- ideological fears."





Dr Muller के अनुसार इस शोध में भाग लेने वाले लोगों का नज़रिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया में चल रहे राजनैतिक और मीडिया से प्रभावित है - "They just believe much of what the government has said about the risks of home-grown terrorism, and they refer to these things all the time. They refer to the Lindt Café siege, they refer to court cases, or incidents they've heard of, or plots they've allegedly foiled, and all of this has created this impression in people's minds, and it comes up over and over again, group after group. And with qualitative research, when you see all of the arrows pointing in the same direction, you know that you're seeing a pattern."





Mo Elleissy बताते हैं की उन्हें इस बात की जानकारी है की शरणार्थी अक्सर इन रावियों का शिकार होते हैं - "Refugees, regardless, will always come in contact with these views, because they are so pervasive in our society. So, imagine being a refugee -- and we do know there have been a lot of people who have mentioned, as refugees -- just opening the newspaper, just reading any article on the internet, talking to people, that, while it might not be all directed at these people, because not everyone actually knows that they're refugees, but knowing that, in the society at large, there are these views that see them in such a way, is something that we know only adds to the angst and anguish that refugees have as they're trying to settle."





Victoria स्तिथ Australian Multicultural Education Service ऑस्ट्रेलिया भर में शरणार्थियों को बसाने के कार्य में निपुण है.





इस संस्था के मुख्या कार्यकारीअधिकारीCath Scarth मानते हैं की जो लोग ऐसे विचार रखते हैं उन्हें यह याद रखना चहियहए की शरंतरथि ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्यों आना चाहते हैं - "I think one of the critical things that we need to remind people of is that the majority of Muslims are also fleeing the very terrorism that people are concerned about, that they think they're perpetrating. Most of the asylum seekers who are here, whether they're Muslim or not, they're fleeing persecution. So, it's quite interesting that we've got this feeling that we're in danger, that they're the terrorist, when, in fact, they're the victim themselves."





Mo Elleissy के अनुसार ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नेताओं और मीडिया को इस क्षेत्र में प्रतिकूल नजरिया को बदलने की पहल करनी चहियहए - "What we need right now is, again, more leadership from our politicians, from media as well, to give more nuance to this conversation. People are spreading their views about their fears of refugees and Islam and this crazy 'takeover' that's supposedly happening. The response from our politicians isn't, 'Okay, well, let's have a nuanced discussion about this.' It's, 'People have the right to be bigots,' or, 'This is real Australia just talking ...' you know, 'the salt-of-the-earth Australians talking about their views.' I think we really need to start to say, 'Well, if people are saying something that's factually incorrect about Muslims, then it needs to be nipped in the bud.'"





Cath Scarth बताती हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया शरणार्थियों के प्रति, उनके धर्म के बावजूद, काफी संवेदनशील है.



