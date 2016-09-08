SBS हिन्दी

Australia 4th most 'Reputable Country' in the World

Sydney Harbour

Sydney Harbour Source: pixabay public domain

Published 8 September 2016 at 7:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A list of the most Reputable Countries of the world in 2016 has been released by the 'Reputation Institute'. Australia is ranked fourth on this list. Sweden tops the list followed by Canada and Switzerland. We spoke to Dr Sukhmani Khorana who is Associate Lecturer in Communication and Media Studies at The University of Wollongong about Australia's ranking on this list.

