'Australia is one of the most shining examples of multiculturalism in the world’

Linda Burney at the inaugural Women of Diversity Dinner Source: Linda Burney media/ Shannon
Published 21 September 2016 at 6:37pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 1:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The First Indigenous-Australian Woman to be elected to Australia's Federal Parliament, MP Linda Burney, spoke to SBS Hindi's Pallavi Jain at the recently held inaugural Women of Diversity Dinner. Tune in for this very special interview with Ms Burney to know her views on Australian Multiculturalism, Indigenous Issues and many things Indian!...
Available in other languages
