SBS हिन्दी

Australia registers 25 years of continuous Economic Growth!

SBS हिन्दी

Economic grwoth In Australia

Economic grwoth In Australia Source: GettyImages/kagenmi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2016 at 4:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Economy has witnessed a record breaking 25 years of continuous economic growth. The only country in the world with a better record is Holland which saw uninterrupted growth for around 26.5 years. We spoke to eminent Economist at Monash Business School Dr Vinod Mishra to talk about this achievement.

Published 9 September 2016 at 4:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां