ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार ने नर्सों के ४५७ वीसा में की कटौती

फ़ेडरल सरकार के इस अनुमान के बाद भी की आने वाले दशक में यहाँ काम करने वाले नर्सेज की संख्या कम रहेगी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने नाटकिय रूप से इस क्षेत्र में कार्य कर रहेलोगों को 457- वीसा देने में कटौती कर दी है.





Nursing and Midwifery Federation के अनुसार ऑस्ट्रेलिया मैं प्रशिक्षित स्नातक मौजूद नहीं बस उन्हें इस क्षेत्र में काम दिलवाने की आवश्यकता है.





३१ वर्षीय Joby George ऑस्ट्रेलिया में नर्स के तौर पर कार्य करने को यहाँ अपने लिये एक बेहतर जीवन की शुरआत जैसा देखती हैं.





इसका मतलब यह भी है की उन्हे अपने २ छोटे बच्चों कुछ महीनों के लिये भारत छोड़ कर आना पड़ा.





Joby- आशा करती हैं की उनका 4-5-7 temporary skilled visa जल्द ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया की परमानेंट रेजीडेंसी में बदल जाएगा और वह अपने परिवार के साथ एक नयी शुरआत कर सकेंगी - "I just made a decision, you know, for the better future of my kids. I know that many of my friends are working here and they say that there are many job opportunities and, you know, a better standard of living over here so I thought why don't I try for me and my family?"





वह New South Wales के आंचलिक शहर Wagga Wagga- में नए बने Rural Referral Hospital में कार्यरत ३० नुर्सों में से एक हैं.





यह लोग कर्मचारियों का ४ प्रतिशत हिस्सा हैं.





Nursing and Midwifery for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District- की कार्यकारी निदेशक Karen Cairney- स्वीकार करती हैं की 457- जैसे वीसा पर आकर काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों ने स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है - "It's really important that we have the right amount of nurses to be able to provide care in our facilities. The challenge is if we allow vacancies to grow then it becomes even harder because we're working our existing staff more and more."





फ़ेडरल सरकार के एक अनुमान के अनुसार ऑस्ट्रेलिया में २०३० तक 123,000 नुर्सों की आवशकता होगी





Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation- में सहायक फ़ेडरल सचिव Annie Butler- बताती हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जनसँख्या की तरह ही यहाँ कार्यरत नर्सें भी वृद्ध हो रही हैं और कई तो जल्द ही सेवा-निवृत्ति हो जाएंगे - "Our average age of our nurses and midwives at the moment is actually around 47, up to actually 50 in the aged care sector. So, in about 10 years a whole lot of our nurses and midwives are set to retire so we need to be prepared to fill those gaps."





Annie Butler- के अनुसार हालाँकि विदेशों से आने वाले कर्मचारियों ने स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में समस्याओं का हल तो किया है परन्तु यह दीर्घकालीन हल नहीं है





तो जैसे जैसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया में स्नातकों की संख्या बढ़ रही है वैसे वैसे 457- वीसा पर आने वालों की संख्या में कटौती की जा रही है





जहाँ 2013- में लगभग 5,000 वीसा प्रदान किये गए थे आज यह गिनती आधी रह गयी है



