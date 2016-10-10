ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों के मद्य सेवन में आयी कमी

एक नयी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार ऑस्ट्रेलिया वासियों के मद्य या शराब सेवन में कमी आयी है.





इस कमी का कारण मद्य पदार्थों की बढ़ती कीमतें और शराब की दुकानों के खुलने और बंद होने के समय में परिवर्तन को बतया जा रहा है.





इस कमी के बावजूद पिछले दस वर्षों को ध्यान में रखकर तैयार की गयी इस रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है की अभी भी आस्ट्रेलियावासियों के मद्य सेवन में काफी सुधार की आवश्यकता है.





शुक्रवार के दिन सिडनी के सबसे पुराने मदिरालय या पब में नज़ारा देखने वाला होता है.





Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel जिसकी स्थापना १८४१ में हुई के प्रबंध निर्देशक Blair R Hayden ने हाल ही में कुछ बदलाव देखने शुरू किये - "People are a lot more discerning and a lot more careful about what they're drinking. And so they're drinking quality, rather than quantity. From a sense of origin as well, people are conscious where -- what they're drinking and where it's from."





नए शोध और रिपोर्ट दर्शाती है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मद्य सेवन की दर प्रति व्यक्ति १०.८ लीटर प्रति वर्ष से गिरकर अब ९.७ लीटर प्रति वर्ष पर आ गयी है.





युवा अभी भी ज्यादातर भारी मात्रा में पी रहें हैं पर उनकी संख्या में भी कमी आयी है.





और पांच में से एक व्यक्ति तो शराब या मद्य पदार्थ को बिलकुल भी हाथ नहीं लगा रहा है.





Zane Pocock और उनकी साथी लगभग एक वर्ष से मद्य नाश मुक्त जीवन व्यतीत कर रहें हैं - "It was a really easy way of cutting costs when we first came here, but then 15 months later or whatever it is, it just turned out that we didn't really miss it. So that's the primary reason [why I've been sober]."





विशेषज्ञों का मानना है दूदरी कई चीज़ों के अलावा मद्य पदार्थों पर बढे कर ने एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा की है.





इस शोध को करवाने वाले Australia Institute of Health and Welfare के Tim Beard के अनुसार - "Trading hours have been restricted in a lot of locations, more so than they have in the past. And also the density of outlets, so the availability of pubs to drink at and places where you can buy takeaway alcohol. It's basically whereever there's been density reductions, we found reductions in relative consumption of alcohol in those areas too."





उन्होंने साथ ही बतया की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों में मद्य सेवन की दर काफी कम है - "While 22 per cent of Australians abstained from alcohol in 2013, when you look at the non-english speaking background population, it's close to 50 per cent."





Filipino-Australian, Irene Brinsmead इस बात से सहमत हैं - We were never groomed to drink over a meal or even taste alcohol until we left our country."





इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार चेतावनी की बात यह है की १८ से २४ वर्ष के युवाओं में बिंज ड्रिंकिंग या जोश में मजे के लिये मद्य सेवन काफी खतरनाक स्तर पर है.





इसमें ४७ प्रतिशत को खतरे के निशाँ से ऊपर पीते हुए पाया गया है.





साथ ही ज्यादा से ज्यादा ४० वर्ष की आयु के लोग मद्य सेवन के उपयोग से हुए दुर्व्यवहार के पीड़ित हैं और इस क्षेत्र में मदद या उपचार ले रहें हैं.





ग्रामीण या अतिगरामीन क्षेत्रों में तो मद्य सेवन के दुरपयोग से सम्बंधित उपचार पाने की दर और भी बढ़ गयी है.





परन्तु १० वर्षों के यह आंकड़ें दर्शातें हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया वासी अब मद्य सेवन से पहले गंभीरता से एक बार दुष्प्रभावों के बारे में जरूर सोच रहें हैं.



