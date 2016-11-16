ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ४५७ वीसा को लेकर विपक्ष का तेज़ हमला

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री Malcolm Turnbull ने विपक्ष के नेता Bill Shorten पर 457 वीसा में प्रस्तावित बदलावों को लेकर 'असाधारण' पाखंड करने का आरोप लाग्या है.





लेबर पार्टी के नेता ने हाल ही में आह्वान किया है की स्थानिये व्यवसायों को पहले यहाँ रह रहे लोगों को काम देने में प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिय्हे और उसके बाद विदेशों से प्रशिक्षित कर्मचारियों की भर्ती करनी चाहिय्हे.





Opposition leader Bill Shorten Source: AAP





परन्तु प्रधानमंत्री के अनुसार लेबर पार्टी के नेता Bill Shorten का एम्प्लॉयमेंट मंत्री के रूप में कार्यकाल जब उनकी पार्टी की सरकार थी, कुछ और ही कहानी बयान करता है.





इस नए वाद-विवाद के चलते लग रहा है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 457 स्किल्ड वीसा कार्यक्रम पर फिर एक बार राजनीतिक हमला तेज़ हो रहा है.





जहाँ विपक्ष के नेता Bill Shorten, ऑस्ट्रेलिया फर्स्ट नीति को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं वहीँ विदेशों से आकर यहाँ काम कर रहे लोगों पर खतरा मंडराता नज़र आ रहा है.





457 स्किल्ड वीसाकार्यक्रम के तहत व्यवसाय विदेशों से प्रशिक्षित कर्मचारियों को चार वर्षों के लिये उन क्षेत्रों में ला सकतें हैं जहाँ उस समय ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कर्मचारियों की कमी है.





परन्तु Bill Shorten का कहना है की इस वीसा कार्यक्रम का हद से ज्यादा फायदा उठाया जा रहा है.





"People are coming here, being exploited and working for a few dollars an hour, and this is a whole-scale problem, and the system needs to change. And Labor's up for that change."





Bill Shorten चाहते हैं की पहले व्यवसाय यहाँ के स्थानिये कर्मचारियों को नौकरी देने की कोशिश करें.





और इसके लिये वह सुझाते हैं की अखबारों में इश्तिहार देने के चार सप्ताह बाद भी यदि कोई ऑस्ट्रेलियाईकर्मचारी उस काम के योग्य नहीं पाया जाता तब जाकर वह विदेश से लोगों को ला सकते हैं.





"Now is the time to prioritise Australian jobs. And we're going to do it by toughening the rules around visas and saying to those employers who have a need to employ overseas labour that they should have a training plan to give locals a go."





Bill- Shorten- ने यह बात कुइन्सलैंड के क्षेत्रिये इलाक़ों का दौर करते समय कही.





उन्होंने साथ ही कहा की प्रधानम्नत्री Malcolm Turnbull को इन समुदायों के लोगों के साथ थोड़ा समय बिताना चाहिय्हे, तब जाकर वह जान पाएंगे की यहाँ के व्यवसाइयों और कर्मचारियों की क्या समस्याएं हैं.





"Malcolm Turnbull needs to get out of the Sydney Harbourside and start visiting regional Australia and talk to blue-collar workers -- talk to boilermakers, talk to tilers, talk to plasterers, talk to carpenters, talk to people who work in hospitality, talk to the farms, where we see some of these problems."





Source: AAP





परन्तु प्रधानमंत्री ने फिर दोहराया की विपक्ष के नेता इस मामले में दोहरे माप-दंड अपना रहे हैं.





"Mr Shorten's hypocrisy on the subject of foreign workers is breathtaking. The highest number of 457 visas were granted when he was the employment minister. Around a third more 457 visas were granted when he was employment minister than have been granted over the last 12 months."





उन्होंने कहा की लेबर पार्टी का यह ढोंग खासतौर पे सरकार द्वारा प्रस्तावित backpacker-tax- परियोजना पर उनके विरोध में भी झलकता है.





इस प्रस्तावित कर के अन्तर्गत बैकपैकर्स को प्रति डॉलर पर 19 सेंट्स आयकर देना होगा.





"This Leader of the Opposition is a rank opportunist. He is completely hypocritical on this issue. Nobody has been better at granting 457 visas than him. And there he is now, saying that, if one of our children, if one of your children or grandchildren, goes out there to pick fruit, they will pay tax, but a foreign backpacker, in Bill Shorten's world, will pay no tax at all."





विपक्ष में एम्प्लॉयमेंट मामलों के प्रवकता Brendan O'Connor ने लेबर पार्टी की इस नयी ऑस्ट्रेलिया फर्स्ट दृष्टिकोण का बचाव किया है.





"We firstly believe in a non-discriminatory immigration policy. So that is a very distinct view, compared to that of One Nation. And, secondly, in relation to temporary workers, we're worried about the exploitation of those workers. We're worried about good employers doing the right thing missing out. And we're worried that local workers, out of the job market, are missing out on opportunities. I think that's an entirely different proposition than the one that's being put forward by Senator Hanson."





One Nation leader Pauline Hanson Source: AAP





सांसद Pauline Hanson ने कहा की उन्हें लगता है अब लेबर पार्टी वन नेशन की नीतियों से प्रेरणा ले रहा है.





अश्रुत जो लगभग चार साल पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 457 वीसा पर IT के क्षेत्र में काम करने आये, मानते हैं की 457 वीसा पर प्रशिक्षित लोगों को विदेशों से तभी लाया जाता है जब व्यवसाय कई जटिल कामों के लिये यहाँ से हाल ही में पढ़े स्नातक या स्थानिये कर्मचारियों को नहीं चुन पाते.





अश्रुत साथ ही मानते हैं की विपक्ष को इस मुद्दे को राजनितिक तौर पे इस्तेमाल करने या बदलाव प्रस्तावित करने की जगह सरकार पर पहले से मौजूद कानूनों का कड़ाई से पालन करने के लिये दबाव डालना चाहिय्हे.





Ashrut Source: SBS Hindi









