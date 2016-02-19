ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जनसँख्या ने समय से पहले ही छुआ २४ मिलियन का लक्षय

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की इस जनसंख्या वृद्धि में सबसे बड़ा योगदान यहाँ आकर बसे प्रवासियों का है. तो क्या यह समय से पहले अपेक्षित जनसंख्या वृद्धि ऑस्ट्रेलियाकी अर्थव्यवस्था के लिये सही है?











फ़ेडरल सरकार में सहायक Treasurer Alex Hawke मानते हैं की अभी भी जनसँख्या में बढ़त की गुंजाईश है - "When you travel all around the world I think all of us know that Australia has a very small population on a very large continent and we can certainly sustain more people and we can sustain them in a good quality of living and in a harmonious society as well."



















