SBS हिन्दी

क्या आप एसिडिटीसे परेशान है?

SBS हिन्दी

By CDC [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

By CDC [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons Source: By CDC [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2017 at 2:27pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Acidity is a term used for a set of symptoms caused by excess production of acid by the gastric glands of the stomach. The stomach normally secretes hydrochloric acid which is required for the breakdown and digestion of food we eat. Acidity causes symptoms like dyspepsia, heartburn, gastric inflammation and ulcers in the stomach. Dr. Alap shares ayurvedic remedy to get relief

Published 20 March 2017 at 2:27pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां