"Bold initiative to remark on how states use terror to subvert other states"

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with leaders from various south east Asian countries Source: AAP
Published 10 September 2016 at 4:57pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
We bring you a round up of the recently concluded ASEAN and East Asian summit in Laos. 18 nations gathered in Vientiane, the capital of Laos for these summits. A top priority for leaders attending the summit was the South China Sea dispute. High on the agenda were various security issues in the region. We spoke to the Chair of JNU's Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies Professor Shankari Sundararaman to know more.
