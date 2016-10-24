आपका बिजनेस भी कार की रफ़्तार से भागेगा

CarAdvice वेबसीटे के संस्थापक Alborz Fallah ने अपने अनुभवों को लोगों से बांटा है.





उन्होंने हाल ही में ग्राहकों को कारों के बारे में जानकारी देने वाली इस वेबसाइट को बेचा था और अब वह कारप्रेमियों को जो इस व्यवसाय में पाँव ज़माने की कोशिश कर रहें हैं को परामर्शदाता के रूप में सहायता कर रहें हैं.





Alborz Fallah को बिज़नस भी गाड़ी को रेस ट्रैक पर तेज़ी से भगाना जैसे ही लगता है चाहे फिर थोड़ी बहुत टक्कर ही क्यों न हो जाये - "I've always loved cars, my parents could tell even as a kid I could name all that drove past."





आज से लगभग एक दशक पहले Alborz द्वारा स्थापित वेबसाइट CarAdvice की कीमत मात्र $२५ थी.





और उन्होंने हाल ही में अपना व्यवसाय Channel Nine को $३५ मिलियन की रकम पर बेचा है - "Surprised? I'm always surprised that something I started ten years ago got this far, so every day I wake up I'm surprised, yeah."





इस ३१ वार्षिये युवक ने यह व्यवसाय इन्टरनेट के ज़रिये काफी कम उम्र में बिना किसी बड़ी सहायता के शुरू कर लिया था.





और आज कल वह होन्ग कोंग विश्विद्यालय के पत्रिकारिता के स्नातक Toby Leung को ज्ञान दे रहें हैं की किस प्रकार इस व्यवसाय में सफलता पायी जाये - "Why cars? I've been a car nut since I was two months old. My first toy was a little blue toy car and I fell in love. I wanted to be a car designer, car salesman, then last year looked into car photography."





Alborz सीख देते हैं की जिंदगी में जल्दी और ज्यादा असफलताएं आपको सही समय आने तक अनुभवी बना चुकी होती हैं.





उनके शिष्य Toby Leung ने तो ज्ञान समझना भी शुरू कर दिया है - "Work hard and you only get lucky once in your whole life. I heard he failed 17 times to get up his business, but succeeded eventually and he's quite young, quite inspiring."





ईरान से काफी कम उम्र में एक प्रवासी के तौर पर आकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आकर बसे Alborz- को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना भी करना पड़ा है - "As recently as a few years ago I had people throw a bottle at my car and tell me to go back to Muslim. I had to laugh at that, it's quite funny because of the ignorance of it I suppose. I'm not even a Muslim, I'm an atheist by upbringing."





पर इन हमलों से अविचलित Alborz- का दूसरा ज्ञान है - यदि आप मांगेंगे नहीं, तो आपको मिलेगा भी नहीं - "We needed to convince more manufactures to give us their cars to test and that's quite challenging when you're in your 20s and asking for cars worth half a million dollars."





और इसलिये उन्होंने मांग लिया विश्व की सबसे महँगी और सबसे तेज़ कार Bugati Veyron- को चलने का मौक़ा.



