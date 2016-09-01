"Buzzword in Australia is Indian-Australians and Australian-Indians"

Source: Sonia Gandhi
Published 1 September 2016 at 5:47pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 12:50pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
As part of our small business series today we present this free flowing chat with Sonia Gandhi who runs her own event management company Gandhi Creations in Sydney. We spoke to Sonia Gandhi about what inspired her to undertake this journey and what could be the challenges of starting one's own business among other things...Tune in for more.
