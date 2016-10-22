ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बढ़ती गरीबी दर का बच्चों पर असर

बढ़ती गरीबी दर को देखते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार ने अपने द्वारा प्रस्तावित कल्याणकारी सहायता में कटौती का बचाव किया है.





एक समाजकल्याण संस्थान - Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) - द्वारा प्रकाशित रिपोर्ट में कोएलिशन से निवेदन किया गया है की वह फ़ेडरल सरकार की कल्याणकारी सहायता से उन लोगों को महरूम न रखे जिनकी इसे सबसे ज्यादा आवयशकता है.





वेस्टर्न सिडनी में रहने वाली 25 वार्षिये Jessica Russell अपने तीन वर्ष से कम आयु के दो बच्चों की परवरिश स्वयं ही कर रहीं हैं.





Jessica- के लिये घर खर्च चलना किसी लड़ाई से कम नहीं - "I pay weekly rent, and then I have my mobile phone bill - my mobile phone bill - and then there's food for the boys, plus nappies, plus the essential every-day life things that we need. And then there's child-care for Ryan, and car maintenance. That's just ridiculous. So, after all that I'm probably left with $50 at least in my bank to get us through to my next pay. Which is not good, not good."





यह लोग लगभग तीन मिलियन आस्ट्रेलियावासियों या ऑस्ट्रेलिया की जनसंख्या का 13.3 प्रतिशत हिस्सा हैं जोकि Australian Council of Social Service की हाल ही में जारी रिपोर्ट में गरीबी रेखा के नीचे रह रहें हैं.





इसका मतलब है की एक अकेला वयस्क मात्र $426 और डम्प्टी जिनके दो बच्चेन हैं मात्र $900 प्रति सप्ताह पर जीवन यापन कर रहें हैं.





ACOSS- की मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Dr Cassandra Goldie बताती हैं - "As a nation, despite 25 consecutive years of economic growth, we have barely touched the sides in being able to reduce the level of poverty in Australia."





इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कुल मिलाकर 2014 तक के दशक में गरीबी दर हलकी सी घटी.





हालाँकि, गरीबी दर से प्रभावित बच्चों की संख्या 2 प्रतिशत बढ़ी जिससे लगभग सात लाख से ज्यादा बच्चे या ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बच्चों की जनसंख्या का कुल १७ प्रतिशत ही गरीबी रेखा से नीचे रह रहा है.





अकेले बच्चों का पालन पोषण कर रहे माता या पिता के लिये तो यह आंकड़ें और भी खराब हैं - यहाँ तो पिछले दो वर्षों में दर 4 प्रतिशत के हिसाब से बढ़ गयी जोकि अब 40 प्रतिशत ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बच्चों को प्रभावित करती है.





जनकल्याण संस्थान Mission Australia की अध्यक्ष Catherine Yeomans के अनुसार इसकी वजह से लोगों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है - "Leaving families with a terrible choice between paying the rent or putting food on the table. Young people who have to decide how to juggle transport costs to go to a job interview and also the price of appropriate clothing to wear to that interview. Families and individuals forced into unsuitable and often unsafe accommodation because it's all they can afford."





ACOSS की Dr Cassandra Goldie ने सांसदों से अपील की है की वह उच्च सदन के सामने रखे उन प्रस्तावों को नकार दें जिनके ज़रिये पारिवारिक कल्याण राशि में कटौती लायी जाएगी.





उनके अनुसार ऐसा करना बेहद जरूरी है खासकर उन बच्चों के हितों के लिये जो गरीबी रेखा से नीचे जीवन यापन कर रहें हैं - "We absolutely know some of the key changes that need to be put in place to reduce the level of child poverty, and to achieve that target set globally to reduce the level of poverty by half by 2030. The first thing is to set that target. The second is to reach a public consensus about the plan that needs to be delivered. As a top priority, we need to build on the vision of a former prime minister to restore the adequacy of family payments."





Shadow minister Jim Chalmers का कहना है की फ़ेडरल स्तर पर विपक्ष भी इन बदलावों का पारित न होने देने की कोशिश कर रहा है - "This is the worst possible time for the Turnbull government to be cutting people's family payments, cutting parental leave, and making job seekers go up to a month without anything to live on at all."





Cabinet Secretary, Arthur Sinodinos- के अनुसार इस मुद्दे को सुधारने के लिये एक मजबूत अर्थव्यवस्था स्तापित करना लक्ष्य होना चाहिय्हे - "I report the policy of the government, which is that we have to get budget repair. I think the best way to deal with child poverty is to have a strong economy, because a lot of these kids are growing up in households where one of more parents - and maybe even grandparents - has not had a job. So part of the job is make sure we encourage participation in the workforce."





Jessica Russell भविष्य के बारे में आशावान हैं और अगले वर्ष प्रसूति-विद्या का डिप्लोमा प्राप्त करने की इछुक हैं.



