Deal or No Deal? An analysis on US-Russia deal on Syrian conflict

U-S Secretary of State John Kerry, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, speaking in Geneva, Switzerland

U-S Secretary of State John Kerry, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, speaking in Geneva, Switzerland Source: AP

Published 15 September 2016 at 7:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

The United States and Russia recently agreed to deal over the Syrian conflict but will it have any impact realistically speaking? Middle-East expert and Research Fellow at the Indian Council of World Affairs Dr Fazzur Rahman Siddiqui tells us more...

