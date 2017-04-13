SBS हिन्दी

Delegates happy with Turnbull’s focus on education and skills exchange with India

Delegates with PM Turnbull

Delegates with PM Turnbull Source: Ratna Tewari/Avenewz

Published 13 April 2017 at 1:12pm, updated 13 April 2017 at 1:41pm
By Amit Sarwal
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbulls four-day visit has again opened-up negotiations with India on a free-trade deal, temporary worker visas, higher education, skills development, and mining. PM Turnbulls delegation is almost 300 plus strong and equally represented by their Indian counterparts from various sectors. Amit Sarwal talked to Perth-based education consultant and Chairperson of AIBCs WA Womens Chapter Ratna Tewari who is also part of PM Turnbulls delegation to India.

