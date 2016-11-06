ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रशिक्षित प्रवासियों के अन्तर्ग्रहण को करें दुगना, कहा रिपोर्ट ने

हाल ही में प्रकाशित एक नयी रिपोर्ट मानती है की यदि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रवासियों का अन्तर्ग्रहण बढ़ा दिया जाये तो यहाँ भविष्य में प्रभावशाली तरीके से आर्थिक उन्नति देखि जा सकेगी.





CEDA यानी Committee for Economic Development of Australia- जिसका शीर्षक Migration: The economic debate- है के अनुसार प्रशिक्षित प्रवास योजना ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिये सदा से ही लाभकारी रही है.





परन्तु यह रिपोर्ट एक ख़ास पर्यटक वीसा पर काम करने वालों के प्रवेश पर सीमा निर्धारण करने के साथ विदेशी अतिथि कर्मचारी कार्यक्रम को पुनः शुरू कर कम प्रशिक्षण वाले कामकाज में कर्मचारियों की कमी को पूरा कर सकतें हैं.





CEDA की इस रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है की २०१५० तक प्रवासियों की संख्या 400,000 तक बढ़ा कर आर्थिक उन्नति को प्रबल रखा जा सकता है.





लेकिन इस रिपोर्ट के लेखक यह भी साफ़ करते हैं की यह तभी होना चाहियहए जब मूलभूत सुविधाओं में अन्तर, नगरीय संकुलन, और पर्यावरण के पप्रभावों को आने वाले नए प्रवासियों से पहले सही प्रकार से देख लिया गया हो.





CEDA की मुख्या प्रभारी अधिकारी Stephen Martin बताते हैं की उच्च प्रवासन से ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद को प्रतिव्यत्ति 5.9- प्रतिशत का बढ़ावा मिलेगा.





"The question about the benefits that would come clearly have to be offset by considering things like where are those people going to settle. If they are continuing to into the capital cities of Australia, particularly Sydney and Melbourne, that potentially can play into congestion problems and so on. So as a consequence our report has also recommended that government policy should be tweaked to provide some encouragement for migrants coming to Australia to go to regional areas and we believe that by changing the point system this would be one way of encouraging that sort of population distribution."





इसके साथ ही Professor Martin मानते हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया को working holiday visa program- में सुधार करने की आवश्यकता है. रिपोर्ट सुझाव देती है की इस पर एक सीमा निर्धारित कर दी जाये और साथ ही कुछ चुने हुए उद्योगों के लिये guest worker program पुनः शुरू कर वहां मजदूरों की कमी को पूरा किया जाये.





किसी भी समय ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रवास पाने वाले अल्पकालिक प्रवासियों की संख्या प्रति वर्ष स्थायी आवास पाने वाले १९०,००० प्रवासियों से दस गुणा ज्यादा होती है.





यह लोग मुख्यता ४५७ वीसा, न्यू ज़ीलैण्ड वासी, छात्र, और पर्यटक वीसा पर काम करने वाले होते हैं!





Professor Martin के अनुसार सामयिक मजदूर और बैकपैकर्स ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अर्थव्यवस्था में billion डॉलर का योगदान तो देते हैं पर CEDA- ऐसे अकुशल मजदूरों के प्रवेश पर अतिरिक्त रोक लगाने का सुझाव दे रहा है.





"Some of the restrictions that need to be slightly tightened so that when people are coming, as is the case with 457 visas, they are coming for real jobs and they are not simply aren't being part of an influx of people coming with potentially unskilled qualifications that can't be applied in specific sectors. There should be a review of what that means, that review should take into consideration whether or not there is the potential to affect the ability of local people to get jobs, but importantly as well the qualifications that people are bringing into this country and whether they are meeting the skills shortages that can clearly be more tightly identified."





इसके साथ ही यह रिपोर्ट प्रवेश को सीमित करने के लिये आयु, कोशल, और अंग्रेजी भाषा में दक्षता को कड़े मापक बनाने के पक्ष में है.





और वह लोग जो निजी स्वार्थ के लिये प्रवासी कर्मचारियों का शोषण करते हैं उनके लिये यह रिपोर्ट कड़ी सजा का सुझाव देते है.





यह रिपोर्ट सरकार से अंग्रेजी भाषा कार्यक्रमों में निवेश कर संसाधनों की कमी को पूरा करने का निवेदन भी कर रही है.





Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia- के अध्यक्ष Joe Caputo- ने प्रवासियों की संख्या बढ़ाये जाने का स्वागत किया है.





परन्तु वह इस बात से थोडे चिंतित हैं की कहीं यह प्रस्तावित बदलाव ऑस्ट्रेलिया की अर्थव्यवस्था के पहुँच के बाहर न चले जाएँ.





"One of the things that we disagree with the report on is the question of guest workers. Australia's history of migration has been that you bring migrants to this country not as guests but as permanent residents and we strongly believe that we should continue to do that and not develop a guest-worker system. And when you bring people to this country they should be on par with everyone else and that is why Australia has developed an inclusive, cohesive and harmonious multicultural society."





सितम्बर में जारी प्रोडक्टिविटी कमीशन की जांच के बाद, दो माह में यह दूसरी ऐसी रिपोर्ट हैं जिसने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रवासियों की संख्या बढ़ाने के सुझाव दिये हैं.





Ministerial Advisory Council on Skilled Migration की सदस्य Su McCluskey- बताती हैं की प्रवासन से जुडी नीति निर्धारण के लिये विस्तृत दृष्टिकोण की आवयशकता होती है.



