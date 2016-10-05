ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में असमानता

ऑस्ट्रेलिया भर में शिक्षा प्राप्ति में असमानता व्यापारी वर्ग के कुछ लोगों में चिंता का विषय बनी हुई है.





शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales और Victoria तो बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर रहें हैं पर ऐसा मना जा रहा है की दूसरे राज्यों से शिक्षा प्राप्त करके जो युवा काम काज की तलाश कर रहें है वह इनके मुकाबले कम प्रशिक्षित हैं.





National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy यानी NAPLAN- के प्राप्तांक और अन्तराष्ट्रीयए सर्वेक्षण के आंकड़े दर्शते हैं की ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कई स्कूलों में शिक्षा का स्तर या तो गिरता जा रहा है या फिर स्थिर है.





Australian Industry Group में शिक्षा और प्रशिक्षण की प्रमुख Megan Lilly के अनुसार कक्षाओं की यह समस्या अब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कम्पनीयों के अधिकारियों की बैठक में भी उठने लगी है - "The ramifications are considerable. Australia needs the best possible human capital it can get for its future. And the major input to that is our education system, so we need to do the very best we can for all of those individuals now in the system and those going into the system to prepare them for work."





विभिन्न राज्यों और टेरिटरी में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता में असमानता लोगों को जैसे चौका सा रही है.





हाल ही में जारी Program for International Student Assessment या PISA के अनुसार वाचन और विज्ञान में सबसे बेहतर और सबसे बुरा प्रदर्शन करने वालों के बीच डेढ़ वर्ष की स्कूली पढाई फर्क है.





Megan Lilly- बताती हैं की यदि Northern Territory को अलग से आंका जाये तो उसका क्रम Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development या OECD- देशों में नीचले २० प्रति शत में होगा - "The disparity has been there for some time. And it comes through in both the NAPLAN and PISA results. If you actually sort of look into those results you actually find that disparity consistently. And that's the cause of concern. It is not a one-off. It is actually a longer-term trend."





Australian Industry Group शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता के समस्त स्तर को ऊपर उठाने की बात करते हुए "two-speed" शिक्षा प्रणाली को समाप्त करने की मांग कर रहा है.





इस क्षेत्र में आर्थिक अनुदान महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा करेगा परन्तु इस राशि का इस्तेमाल कैसे और कहाँ होगा यह सदैव से ही विवाद का विषय रहा है.





ख़ासतौर पे तब जब फ़ेडरल सरकार लेबर पार्टी द्वारा शुरू की गयी Gonski प्रणाली जिसमें स्कूलों की जरूरत के अनुसार उन्हें अनुदान दिया जाता है को समापत करने का मन बना चुकी है.





मेलबोर्न की Australian Catholic University के शिक्षाविद डॉ Kevin Donnelly बताते हैं - "It's very important whatever funding system we have in the future does look at the fact that there are certain states and territories that don't do as well and hopefully it would be a needs-based system."





उनके अनुसार स्कूलों को कैसे आर्थिक अनुदान दिया जाता है इस प्रणाली को बदलने से स्कूल बेहतर प्रदर्शन नहीं करने लगेंगे - "You really do have to look at the nature of the education system in each of the states and territories, the types of students in those schools. Whether they are isolated, or rural or in the city. And also their background."





आज के इस प्रतिस्पर्धात्मक युग में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पढ़ी लिखी पीढ़ी पर ज्यादा से ज्यादा निर्भर है.



