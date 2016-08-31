Exoplanet found in Solar System's neighbourhood!

This artists impression shows a view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri Source: AAP/European Southern Observatory via AP
Published 31 August 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 3:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scientists have discovered a planet orbiting the star Proxima Centauri which is the closest star to our own Sun at around 4.5 light years. This planet which is being called 'Proxima B' could allegedly be an Earth like rocky planet and be in its star's 'habitable zone'. We spoke to Astrobiologist DR Aditya Chopra to know more.
Published 31 August 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 3:25pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share