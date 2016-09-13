Federal Parliament and missing Indian Australian Politicians!

Manoj kumar , Motie Visa Source: SBS Hindi
Published 13 September 2016 at 4:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The resumption of federal parliament has bought with it a raft of first speeches by new M-Ps and senators.Maiden speeches are generally uncontroversial statements of a politician's core beliefs and background, but with many colourful and diverse characters in Australia's 45th Parliament.However, South Asian community sees new parliament as missed opportunity. Indian community leader from Labor party Mr. Manoj Kumar and Mr. Motie Visa from Liberal party are unhappy about the situation.
