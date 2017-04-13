SBS हिन्दी

Festival Fruit Cake

SBS हिन्दी

Festival Fruit Cake

Festival Fruit Cake

Published 13 April 2017 at 11:52am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Easter is coming up and the kids too have school holidays. How about baking this delicious eggless cake? Just follow our easy recipe!

Ingredients

Easter Fruit cake
Easter Fruit cake


1 Cup Sugar

1/2 Cup Oil
1 3/4 Cup Plain Flour
3/4 tsp- Cinnamon Powder
3/4 tsp Ginger powder or Ginger candy
1 tsp- Baking Soda
1 Cup- Chopped Mixed Nuts
1/2 Cup - Yoghurt
1/2 Cup- Water
[ Mix Water & Yoghurt and make thick Lassi ]
A Pinch of Salt

Fruit cake easter
Fruit cake easter


 

METHOD

Beat Oil and Sugar for about 2 minutes, Add Cinnamon powder & Ginger Powder, Mix well .Sift Plain flour , Salt and Baking Soda 2-3 times and keep a side .Add slowly lassi and Plain flour mixture alternatively, fold mixed nuts in the mixture . put some nuts on the top
Always add Nuts in 2 Tbsp of Plain Flour, Mix nicely then add in Cake Mixture ]

Fruit Cake Easter
Fruit Cake Easter

.
Bake at 180c for 20-25 minutes till Golden Brown.

 
easter fruit cake
easter fruit cake


Share

