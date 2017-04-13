Festival Fruit Cake

Ingredients
Source: Promila Gupta
1 Cup Sugar
1/2 Cup Oil
1 3/4 Cup Plain Flour
3/4 tsp- Cinnamon Powder
3/4 tsp Ginger powder or Ginger candy
1 tsp- Baking Soda
1 Cup- Chopped Mixed Nuts
1/2 Cup - Yoghurt
1/2 Cup- Water
[ Mix Water & Yoghurt and make thick Lassi ]
A Pinch of Salt
METHOD
Beat Oil and Sugar for about 2 minutes, Add Cinnamon powder & Ginger Powder, Mix well .Sift Plain flour , Salt and Baking Soda 2-3 times and keep a side .Add slowly lassi and Plain flour mixture alternatively, fold mixed nuts in the mixture . put some nuts on the top
Always add Nuts in 2 Tbsp of Plain Flour, Mix nicely then add in Cake Mixture ]
Bake at 180c for 20-25 minutes till Golden Brown.
Source: Promila Gupta