Festival Fruit Cake

Ingredients





Source: Promila Gupta





1 Cup Sugar





1/2 Cup Oil



1 3/4 Cup Plain Flour



3/4 tsp- Cinnamon Powder



3/4 tsp Ginger powder or Ginger candy



1 tsp- Baking Soda



1 Cup- Chopped Mixed Nuts



1/2 Cup - Yoghurt



1/2 Cup- Water



[ Mix Water & Yoghurt and make thick Lassi ]



A Pinch of Salt





METHOD





Beat Oil and Sugar for about 2 minutes, Add Cinnamon powder & Ginger Powder, Mix well .Sift Plain flour , Salt and Baking Soda 2-3 times and keep a side .Add slowly lassi and Plain flour mixture alternatively, fold mixed nuts in the mixture . put some nuts on the top



Always add Nuts in 2 Tbsp of Plain Flour, Mix nicely then add in Cake Mixture ]





Bake at 180c for 20-25 minutes till Golden Brown.



