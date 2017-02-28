बाल शोषण पर जाँच के दौरान भावुक हुये श्री डेवि़ड हिल

David Hill (foreground) and other child migrants at the 2010 apology Source: AAP
Published 28 February 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 28 February 2017 at 7:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ब्रिट्रेन में बाल यौन शोषण पर चल रही एक जाँच के मध्य, आस्ट्रेलियन ब्राडकास्टिंग कारपोरेशन के पूर्व प्रबन्धक श्री डेविड हिल भावुक होकर टूट कर रुवाँसे हो गये। इसी पर अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट ...
Published 28 February 2017 at 2:22pm, updated 28 February 2017 at 7:00pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share