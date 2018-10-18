“Giving back to the community we live in” Rana Judge

In an unparalleled move, the members of the Indian community in the area of Papatoetoe in Auckland have volunteered to patrol the area for the safety and security of the seniors, business owners and local residents.





The group of Indian wardens has been initiated by Mr Rana Judge, who has been a migrant to New Zealand since 30 years.











Source: Supplied





Speaking with SBS Hindi Mr Rana says, “Papatoetoe has an almost 42 per cent population of Indians, Otara already had a group of Maori and Pacific wardens and that’s where the idea took seed.” The Indian community has a group of 14 wardens patrolling the area. Mr Judge adds, “they are all putting in their time voluntarily because we love the area we live in and this country has given us so much, we wish to show our gratitude and worth to the country and area that we live in.”





Source: Supplied





Clad in smart uniforms the wardens keep an eye open for any anti-social activities or suspicious looking people. Their presence itself deters any miscreants. The wider community is most pleased with this initiative and Mr Judge and the wardens have been widely acclaimed and received very positive media coverage. The community of Indian origin is particularly delighted with this move, for setting up an example for other areas.









