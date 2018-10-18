SBS Hindi

“Giving back to the community we live in” Rana Judge

SBS Hindi

Sikhs in New Zealand

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2018 at 3:15pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 9:51am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The Indian community has always believed in returning manyfold to any country they immigrate to. In a rare gesture, the Indian community of Auckland has formed a group of Indian wardens to patrol the area of Papatoetoe. Thanks to the brainchild of Mr Rana Judge who wants to return something to the country and area that has given migrants in abundance.

Published 18 October 2018 at 3:15pm, updated 19 October 2018 at 9:51am
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
 In an unparalleled move, the members of the Indian community in the area of Papatoetoe in Auckland have volunteered to patrol the area for the safety and security of the seniors, business owners and local residents.

The group of Indian wardens has been initiated by Mr Rana Judge, who has been a migrant to New Zealand since 30 years.

  

Sikhs in New Zealand
Source: Supplied


Speaking with SBS Hindi Mr Rana says, “Papatoetoe has an almost 42 per cent population of Indians, Otara already had a group of Maori and Pacific wardens and that’s where the idea took seed.” The Indian community has a group of 14 wardens patrolling the area. Mr Judge adds, “they are all putting in their time voluntarily because we love the area we live in and this country has given us so much, we wish to show our gratitude and worth to the country and area that we live in.”

Sikh community in NZ
Source: Supplied


Clad in smart uniforms the wardens keep an eye open for any anti-social activities or suspicious looking people. Their presence itself deters any miscreants. The wider community is most pleased with this initiative and Mr Judge and the wardens have been widely acclaimed and received very positive media coverage. The community of Indian origin is particularly delighted with this move, for setting up an example for other areas.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी