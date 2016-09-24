How real is this Long Stay Parent Visa proposal?

Published 24 September 2016 at 6:17pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After the announcement by the federal government SBS Hindi talked to Indian Australian Community leaders who have been campaigning about this issue for over a year now.Mr Sanjay Sethi felt it is high time to address the community needs; however Mr Amit Singh is little disappointed with the Government proposal.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports………….
Published 24 September 2016 at 6:17pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share