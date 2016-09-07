SBS हिन्दी

India, Australia in Top 10 Wealthiest Countries

SBS हिन्दी

Wealth List

Wealth List Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 September 2016 at 6:47pm, updated 7 September 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to a 'New World Wealth' report, in terms of total "individual wealth held", India is ranked 7th richest in the world while Australia is ranked 9th. US is on the top spot. We spoke to eminent Economist and Professor at ANU's Crawford School of Public Policy Prof Raghbendra Jha to know more.

Published 7 September 2016 at 6:47pm, updated 7 September 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to the report individual wealth held "refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals in each country where wealth refers to the net assets of a person. Net assets includes all their assets including property, cash, equities and/or business interests) less any liabilities".  Government funds have been excluded from these figures.

To know more about this report click below

http://nebula.wsimg.com/d4becebf6ff29162908c2fb5ded56490?AccessKeyId=70E2D0A589B97BD675FB&disposition=0&alloworigin=1

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां