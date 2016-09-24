SBS हिन्दी

'India-Australia Strong Friends, Perfect Trading Partner': NSW Premier Mike Baird

NSW Premier Mike Baird at 30th annual AIBC Dinner

NSW Premier Mike Baird at 30th annual AIBC Dinner Source: AIBC/Rajesh photography

Published 24 September 2016 at 7:37pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 4:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

NSW Premier Mike Baird spoke specially to SBS Hindi at the recent AIBC Annual Dinner. Premier Baird emphasized the importance of Australia-India relations and mentioned that the two countries were strong friends. Tune in for more...

