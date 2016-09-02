SBS हिन्दी

India to create Task Force for next 3 Olympic Games

India to create Task Force for Olympic Games

India to create Task Force for Olympics

Published 2 September 2016 at 1:47pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 3:38pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi recently announced that a task force will be created for the the next three Olympics. India could bag only one silver and one bronze at the recently concluded Rio Olympics. We spoke to Senior Sports Correspondent with Doordarshan, Anil Thomas, to know more.

