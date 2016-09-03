Indian Australian Community reacts positively to New Carjacking Laws?

Sanjay Sethi, Sepal Patel, Neeldhara Gadani, Rishi Prabhakar Source: SBS HIndi
Published 3 September 2016 at 5:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victoria Government recently introduced new legislation to create tough new offences for carjacking and home invasion. This will give police some extra powers however it will also include tough new penalties and statutory minimum sentences for aggravated carjacking and aggravated home invasion.SBS Hindi Invited Community leaders from different parts Melbournes to find out how they perceive the new initiative.Listen to Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj in conversation with Nildhara Nayak Gadani, Sanjay Sethi, Sepal Patel and Rishi Prabhakar
Published 3 September 2016 at 5:37pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share