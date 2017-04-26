SBS हिन्दी

Indigenous designers want bigger part in urban landscape

Artist Nicole Monks

Artist Nicole Monks Source: AAP

Published 26 April 2017 at 1:57pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Available in other languages

मूलनिवासियों का एक ग्रुप चाहते है कि पूरे आस्ट्रेलिया भर में इनडिजिनस डिजाइनों के लिये डिजाइन प्रोजेक्ट होने चाहिये। उनकी कहना है कि अब मानसिकता में बदलाव की आवश्यकता है ताकि समाज में मूलनिवासियों की भी आवाज़ यानि डिजाइनस् को जगह मिले। इसी पर अनीता बरार द्वारा प्रस्तुत एक रिपोर्ट ...

