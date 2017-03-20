SBS हिन्दी

कुछ मीठा हो जाये : अंजीर चोको बाइट

Surabhi Vasa

Published 20 March 2017 at 1:52pm
By Harita Mehta
Here you go!!! The Anjeer Choco Bites as the name suggests combination of iron-rich flavourful stress buster ingredients like fig, nuts and chocolate. In all a super quick and easy treat for your sweet tooth!!!

INGRIDIENTS:

5-6 anjeer paste (soak the dried figs in enough hot water for 15 minutes and blend it in a mixer to a smooth paste)

2 tea spoon coco powder

2 table spoon nut powder(almond , cashew)

3 table spoon chopped almond, cashew, walnut

50 -70g grated milk chocolate

2 table spoon cream (malai)

3 table spoon wheat flex

METHOD:

1. Take a pan.

2. Add anjeer paste ,coco powder and nut powder in the pan and mix well.

3. Cook this mixture on slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Add grated chocolate and cook till chocolate melts.

5. Add chopped nuts ,wheat flex and cream. Mix well.

6. Cook the mixture for 4 to 5 minutes till it becomes lumpy.

7. Transfer the mixer into a mould & spread it evenly, cool it for 10 to 15 minutes .

8. Unmould the tempting bites and enjoy it to the fullest.

Tasty yummy bites are ready to serve and gobble up!!!

 





