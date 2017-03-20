कुछ मीठा हो जाये : अंजीर चोको बाइट

Available in other languages

INGRIDIENTS:





5-6 anjeer paste (soak the dried figs in enough hot water for 15 minutes and blend it in a mixer to a smooth paste)





2 tea spoon coco powder





2 table spoon nut powder(almond , cashew)





3 table spoon chopped almond, cashew, walnut





50 -70g grated milk chocolate





2 table spoon cream (malai)





3 table spoon wheat flex





METHOD:





1. Take a pan.





2. Add anjeer paste ,coco powder and nut powder in the pan and mix well.





3. Cook this mixture on slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes.





4. Add grated chocolate and cook till chocolate melts.





5. Add chopped nuts ,wheat flex and cream. Mix well.





6. Cook the mixture for 4 to 5 minutes till it becomes lumpy.





7. Transfer the mixer into a mould & spread it evenly, cool it for 10 to 15 minutes .





8. Unmould the tempting bites and enjoy it to the fullest.





Tasty yummy bites are ready to serve and gobble up!!!



















