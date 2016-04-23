SBS हिन्दी

मिलिये उदय बागरी से -एसबीएस हिंदी की लोकल टैलेंट सीरीज में

SBS हिन्दी

Uday Bagri

Uday Bagri Source: Uday Bagri

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2016 at 3:47pm, updated 23 April 2016 at 4:14pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

His dream is to take Bollywood by storm …. soon!

Published 23 April 2016 at 3:47pm, updated 23 April 2016 at 4:14pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Uday Bagri, a 19 year-old dynamic young singer came to Australia in 2014 from Pehowa in Haryana.

Uday is passionate about music and Bollywood and dreams to take Bollywood music industry by storm …. soon!

He loves Atif Aslam, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Master Salim, Shreya Goshal, Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman and many other inspiring singers and musicians.

 

WATCH VIDEO



 

His parents were initially opposed to a singing career choice but later gave-in seeing Uday’s dedication to music.

Uday says it was emotional moment for him when his mother gifted him his first guitar!

Uday started his singing career in Melbourne.

His paternal uncle helped and supported him in Melbourne through tough times.

He performed as a weekend entertainer in Indian restaurants and also doubled up as a busker on Burke and Swanston streets in Melbourne CBD.

Uday quit restaurant and street singing to focus on his first cover song – Ehsaas!

He says – “Ehsaas is a tribute to various Indian and Pakistani artists’ songs that have been long forgotten but I would bring them back to life in a new style.”

Recently, Neha Dhupia, who was in Melbourne for an event, praised Uday’s singing and even recorded his voice on her phone.

Uday further adds that his ultimate destination is Bollywood and is looking forward to opportunities in playback singing in Mumbai.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां