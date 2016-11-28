यूरोप में रिफ्यूजी और शरणार्थीयों का बढ़ता संकट

बुल्गारिया के सबसे बड़े शरणार्थी कैंप में हुई हिंसापूर्ण झड़पों के बाद वहां के प्रधानमंत्री ने लोगों से शान्ति बनाये रखने की अपील की है.





इन झड़पों के बाद यूरोप में रिफ्यूजी और शरणार्थीयों के प्रवेश को लेकर चल रहे विवाद को ओर बढ़ावा मिला है.





इन झड़पों को दंगे जैसी स्तिथि बताते हुए अधिकारियों ने चेतावनी दी है की दंगा बढकाने वालों को संभवता वापिस अफ़ग़ानिस्तान भेज दिया जाएगा.





इसके साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री Boiko Borissov ने लोगों को आगाह किया है की शरणार्थियों के प्रति हिंसा बुल्गारिया को आतंकवादियों के निशाने पर ला सकती है.





टर्की से सटी बुल्गारिया की सीमा पर बने Harmanli रिफ्यूजी कैंप में हज़ारों की संख्या में रह रहे शरणार्थियों में गुस्सा बढ़ रहा है.





इस बढ़ते गुस्से का कारण यहाँ आवास की स्तिथि से सम्बंधित है.





और जब गत सप्तहा यहाँ पर रिफ्यूजियों के बीच त्वचा की भयानक बीमारी फ़ैलाने की अटकलों के चलते इस कैंप के संगरोधन की कोशिश की गयी तब लोगों ने इस कैंप की तारों को काट कर भाग निकलने की कोशिश की.





सुरक्षा अधिकारियों को रबर की गोलियों और पानी की तेज़ धार का सहारा लेकर इस प्रतिरोध को शांत करना पड़ा.





इसके बाद बुल्गारिया के प्रधानमंत्री Boiko Borissov ने चेतावनी दी की की जिन लोगों ने यह दंगा बढकया है उनके खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्यवाही जरूर होगी.





"We have everything filmed and all these acts of vandalism committed. All migrants who took part will be charged. The way out of this situation is, at first, to stop the war and allow these people to have a place to where they might be extradited. We ordered a plane to Afghanistan for December to begin this extradition. Let's see if they will be welcomed there."





परन्तु इस समय इस बात पर विवाद बना हुआ है की इस कैंप में दरअसल उस दिन हुआ क्या था?





बुल्गारिया की राजधानी से प्रकाशित होने वाले समाचारपत्र, सोफिया ग्लोब, के मुख्य संपादक, Clive Liviev-Sawyer, बताते हैं को इस कैंप में आवास की स्तिथि से ज्यादा बड़ा प्रश्न तो स्थानिये लोगों द्वारा इस कैंप की यहाँ पर मौजूदगी के प्रतिरोध से जुड़ा है.





"You know, on one level, there've been all these statements from officialdom about the fact that the skin diseases are a problem. On another level, the person who's the head of the state agency for refugees, a person called Petya Parvanova, went down there and said, 'Look, you know, these skin diseases are not actually contagious. They're not a real reason to shut down this camp and shut down the access to the outside world.' Her basic thesis was that it's the residents of the town who don't like the refugees, don't like migrants being there."





Clive के अनुसार शरणार्थी भी बुल्गारिया में नहीं रहना चाहते!





"Bulgaria is not really a country for refugees to come to. It's a country for refugees to pass through on their way to the Serbian border and then on to Western Europe, which they would find very sufficient -- to France, to Germany, where they can possibly earn more money, have a better life."





उधर प्रधानमंत्री Boiko Borissov स्थानिये लोगों को अपने प्रतिरोध व्यक्त करते हुए सावधानी बरतने की अपील कर रहे हैं.





"Because Islamic State networks monitor us very carefully through Facebook and whatever comes out in the media. Usually, the places where violent clashes arise always become a target for terrorist acts."





यूरोप में बढ़ते शरणार्थी संकट और उसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन के चलते, बुल्गारिया के इंटीरियर मंत्री ने टर्की और ग्रीस के मंत्रियों से इस संकट से निपटने के प्रयासों का जायजा लेने के लिये विचार-विमर्श किया है.





यह बातचीत हाल ही में सीमा क्षेत्र में खोले गए एक नए रिफ्यूजी कोआर्डिनेशन सेंटर में हुए जहाँ टर्की के Suleyman Soylu ने कहा की उनका देश इस संकट से निपटने के लिये हर संभव प्रयास कर रहा है.





"Turkey has wholly fulfilled its obligations in conjunction with the agreement we have come to with the European Union. Our friends and neighbours Greece and Bulgaria have witnessed this."





परन्तु इन राजनितिक तर्क वितरक के बीच शरणार्थियों की दुखद कहानियां सामने आ रही हैं.



