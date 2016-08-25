प्रवासी करते हैं महसूस सुदृढ़ संबद्ध ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रति, रिपोर्ट का खुलासा

हाल ही में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पैदा हुए और विदेशों से आकर बसे प्रवासियों के बीच सामाजिक एकजुटता से जुड़े मुद्दे पर करवाये गए एक बड़े सर्वेक्षण से पता चलता है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रवासियों को लेकर ज्यादातर सकारात्मक रवैये और व्यापक रूप से सामान मान्यताएं हैं।





परन्तु इस रिपोर्ट से यह भी पता चला है की मुस्लिम और अफ्रीकी समुदाय के लोगों द्वारा भेदभाव की रपट में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।





ऑस्ट्रेलियन्स टुडे नाम के इस सर्वेक्षण में लगभग १०,००० लोगों ने भाग लिया और माना की ऑस्ट्रेलिया अधिकांश रूप से रहने के लिये बेहतर स्थान है।





इसके साथ ही इन लोगों ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के साथ एक सुदृढ़ संबद्ध महसूस करने की बात भी स्वीकार की।





पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पैदा हुए आधे से ज्यादा इस्लाम धर्म के अनुयायी लोगों ने बतया की पिछले १२ महीनों में उन्होंने भेदभाव को दुगना महसूस किया है।





Australian Federation of Islamic Councils के अध्यक्ष Keysar Trad बताते हैं की वह इस सर्वेक्षण से जरा भी अचंबित नहीं हैं और आशा करतें हैं की अब नेता और नीति निर्माता इस ओर ध्यान देंगे - "Unfortunately I'm not surprised by the findings, I am very saddened by them, but I'm not surprised by them. We're seeing rising levels of discrimination against Muslims in a number of fields and I really hope that this report will be an eye opener. “





इस रिपोर्ट से यह भी खुलासा हुए की मुस्लिम पुरुषों के मुकाबले मुस्लिम महिलाओं के साथ ५० प्रतिशत ज्यादा भेदभाव होता है।





Keysar Trad मानतें हैं की इसका यह मतलब नहीं है की मुस्लिम महिलाओं को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है बल्कि उनकी वेशभूषा से उन्हें जल्दी पहचान कर गलत टिपण्णी की जा सकती है - "Muslim women are visible as Muslims through the way they dress. They may not all dress with a scarf, but those who do are clearly identifiable as Muslim."





रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कई और समुदाय भी भेदभाव का सामना कर रहें हैं।





इस सर्वेक्षण में भाग ले रहे के २३ प्रतिशत साउथ सूडानी प्रवासियों के अनुसार वह बेरोजगार हैं और ७७ प्रतिशत ने बतया की उनके साथ भेदभाव आम है!





साउथ सूडानी प्रवासियों से जुड़े यह आंकड़ें सबसे अधिक है!





South Sudan Peace Initiative से जुड़े Nyok Gor के अनुसार अब शायद भेदभाव दूर करने की नीति बनाना आसान होगा और साथ ही साउथ सूडानी युवाओं को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रोजगार के अवसर भी प्राप्त हो सकेंगे - "It's a very helpful data, it's a very helpful information, that should inform the institutions that are there. The government to be able to look into how to help the majority of young people that are looking for employment and this is one of the ways to minimise the other issues."





साउथ सूडानी लोगों का ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पुलिस बल में मात्र २६ प्रतिशत ही पाया गया!





Nyok Gor मानते हैं की इसका बड़ा कारण साउथ सूडानी लोगों का पुलिस के बारे में पहले से बनी धारणाओं से है।





इसको सुधारने के लिये वह लोगों और पुलिस बल के बीच बातचीत और विशवास बढ़ाने के मार्ग खोलने की बात सामने रखते हैं - "Still the community is feeling that there has been less effort or relationship between community and police that are always the first to be involved if for instance an incident has occurred, how the investigation has happened and the level of information that police has that are either not communicated to the community and so it tends to leave quite a big gap and this is continuing to play a part in how a percentage would be not to trust police."





Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Senator Zed Seselja ने A-B-C, को बतया की रिपोर्ट का इस्तेमाल ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आकर बीएस रहे प्रवासियों के साथ सम्बन्ध सुधारने के लिये अवश्य किया जाना चाहियहए - "No, I don't think it shows that we're a racist nation. But unfortunately like all nations we have some racist elements within us. And that's distressing when we see it. I certainly condemn it and for those who do experience that I think it is a very distressing thing and we need to speak out against that. What I will do is really engage with the South Sudanese community and get an understanding of some of what they're experiencing and how we can improve that experience in Australia."



