पहले से भी ज्यादा महिलाऐं लघु व्यवसायों की मालिक

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की फ़ेडरल सरकार के द्वारा जारी किये आंकड़ें दर्शातें हैं अब पहले से भी ज्यादा महिलाऐं लघु व्यवसायों को चला रही हैं.





नए आंकड़ों के अनुसार 600-हज़ार महिलाऐं आज खुद का काम चला रही हैं.





फ़ेडरल सरकार का कहना है की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पिछले वर्ष महिला व्यवसायिओं की संख्या लगभग 5.6 प्रतिशत से बढ़ी है.जबकि इस दौरान पुरुष व्यवसियों की संख्या ५ प्रतिशत से कम रही.





Australian Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry की अध्यक्ष Yolanda Vega के अनुसार इसके कई कारण हैं – "Reasons include women are trying to get away from the corporate environment, a lot of them can't afford child care -- especially if they have two women or more, as their wages aren't enough to cover child-care costs -- and, also, a lot of women are needing work-life balances."





परन्तु ऐसा होने के बावजूद भी व्यवसाय में महिलाओं की सफलता का दर पुरुषों से काफी कम हैं



