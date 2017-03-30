ऑस्ट्रेलिया को समझने में प्रवासियों की मदद कर रही है नेटबॉल

More than 200 newly arrived migrants and refugees are being introduced to netball through the AMES Australia/Netball Victoria ‘Netball Gala Day’. Source: Supplied
20 से ज्यादा ऐसे विदेशी जिन्हें अभी अच्छे से अंग्रेजी भी नहीं आती, 12 टीमें बनाकर एक दूसरे के साथ नेटबॉल खेलते नजर आए. इस खेल ने इन विदेशियों को जीत हार से कहीं ज्यादा दिया, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को जानने का मौका.
