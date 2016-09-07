शिक्षा में संतुलन की आवश्यकता

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की फ़ेडरल सरकार पहले से भी ज्यादा मात्रा में शिक्षा पर खर्च कर रही है परन्तु इसका असर छात्रों के अंकों पर नज़र नहीं आ रहा है.





और कुछ मामलों में तो यह काफी गिर गया है!





विशेषज्ञों का कहना है की शिक्षा की नयी तकनीकों की पहले कक्षाओं में जांच होनी चाहियहए और यह ज़िम्मा उठाया है उत्साहपूर्वक रूप से एक प्राथमिक स्कूल ने.





Sydney के ऊतर में स्तिथ Anzac Park Public School में किंडरगार्टेन कक्षाएं कुछ भिन्न हैं!





ज्यादातर दिन बच्चे कक्षाओं के बहार बैठ गणित जैसे विषय को भी कोडिंग की भाषा में सीखतें हैं -





(reporter) "This is a pretty comfy chair you've got here."





(student 1) "Yes because it's a bean bag chair."





(reporter) "And do you always go for the bean bag chairs?"





(student 1) "Yeah."





(student 2) "We do lego."





(reporter) "What do you do with the lego?"





(student 2) "You make it move by connecting it to the iPad."





Anzac Park Public School साल के शुरआत में ही खुला है!





स्कूल की प्रधानाचार्य Unity Taylor-Hill का कहना है की इनोवेशन या नई पद्धति पढाई के केंद्र में है - "As a new school we've been able to embrace the best of education, the best of what research is telling us is going to make the big impact on learning and literacy and numeracy. But we're able to combine that with a focus on the future."





इस नयी पद्धति के बारे में जानकार ही Wes Shaw ने अपने बेटी Olivia को इस स्कूल के किंडरगार्टेन में दाखिला दिलवाया - "It seems to be the environment allows them to grow and learn the way they need to, instead of being the one rigid way through - which is fantastic."





करियर विशेषयज्ञ नैषध गड़ानी मानते हैं की शिक्षा में नए तरीकों की बेहद जरूरत है!





Anzac Park Public जैसे स्कूल पढाई के परंपरागत तरीकों को धीरे धीरे छोड़ रहें हैं!





University of Canberra के शिक्षाविद Dr Iain Hay मानते हैं की भविष्य की नौकरियों को पूरा करने के लिये यह बदलाव जरूरी है - "Children are accessing knowledge and information at much faster rates than ever before, and it is important that the schooling process, and education in general, allows children to develop the skills, or what we regard as the new basics."





अपनी हाल की ही रिपोर्ट में Productivity Commission ने भी यह सुझाव दिया है की छात्रों का कार्य-निष्पादन बढ़ाने के लिये नए दृष्टिकोण की आवश्यकता है.





इसके साथ ही यह भी पाया गया की पिछले दस वर्षों में सरकार द्वारा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई स्कूलों में अनुदान २४ प्रतिशत बढ़ा है जो की १४ प्रतिशत प्रति छात्र है.





परन्तु छात्रों के नतीज़े निराशापूर्ण हैं!





नैषध गड़ानी के अनुसार शिक्षा में संतुलन की आवश्यकता है थोड़ा मज़ा और थोड़ी गंभीरता!





Anzac Park की प्रधानाचार्य Taylor Hill मानती हैं की उनके यहाँ स्तिथि के समाधान निकलने की कोशिशें चल रही है और छात्र इसका पूरा आनद भी उठा रहें हैं - "We have an outward-facing and future focus here at Anzac Park. What we're doing is we're identifying what skills the workforce of the 21st century needs. We believe that students need to have skills in creative thinking. We need them to be able to problem-solve. We need them to be able to collaborate and work as a team and by being able to provide learning experiences and facilitate learning that promotes creativity and critical thinking and those problem-solving skills, we believe they will equip our students to be workforce-ready."





Dr Iain Hay की तरह ही नैषध भी विशवास रखते हैं की STEM की पढाई पर सही तरिके से ध्यान देने से आज की पीढ़ी आने वाले कार्यों के लिये तैयार हो पायेगी!



