डिटेंशन सेंटर्स को बंद करने का आह्वान

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के नॉरू और मानुस आइलैंड ऑफशोर इमीग्रेशन डिटेंशन सेंटर्स पर काम कर रहे या काम कर चुके १०० से भी ज्यादा कर्मचारियों ने फ़ेडरल सर्कार को पत्र लिख इन्हें बंद करने का आह्वान किया है





नॉरू और मानुस आइलैंड पर शोषण और सुरक्षा कर्मियों के बुरे व्यवहार के गंभीर आरोपों के सामने आने के बाद से यह लोग मांग कर रहे हैं की सभी एसाइलम सीकर्स और रेफुजिओं को से ऑस्ट्रेलिया लाया जाये - "There's one element of the guards that have probably been traumatised themselves in war in the Middle East and they tend to be very very cruel. And it's very easy to be cruel to broken men with broken spirits. Taunting them, umm (sigh) ... continually kicking them in the leg in the same spot, ah ... (sighs) locking them away for discipline in isolation."





२०१४ और २०१५ में जिस व्यक्ति ने इन गंभीर आरोपों के बारे में लोगों को बताया वह ऑस्ट्रेलिया द्वारा इमीग्रेशन डिटेंशन सेंटर की देख रेख कर रही कंपनी ट्रांसफिएल्ड द्वारा यहाँ पर शिक्षक के रूप में नौकरी पर रखा गया था





अपना नाम छुपाने की शर्त पर इसने बतया की एक बार तो शोषण का शिकार स्वयं इनका छात्र ही था –"I saw him in solitary (confinement) and he was there because he was having nightmares all day and all night and he started having epileptic seizures again after 20 years (without) because he was thrown into Manus prison at a certain time and sexually - verbally and physically sexually - by sexually molested I'm talking about having a guard's hand down in his genital and back area, on the outside of his clothes, threatening him with rape. This is not common, I'm not saying it's common, but this sort of thing did happen."





यह व्यक्ति उन १०० इसे भी ज्यादा लोगों में शामिल है जो अब सरकार से इन डिटेंशन सेंटर्स को बंद करने की मांग कर रहे हैं





इनमे शामिल हैं Save the Children, Salvation Army,International Health and Medical Services, और Transfield के पूर्व कर्मचारी जो अब Broad Spectrum के नाम से जाने जाते हैं





इन लोगों का मानना है की इतनी घटनाओं के सामने आने के बाद अब सर्कार को इन शरणार्थियों को ऑस्ट्रेलिया लेकर समस्या का समाधान करना चाहियहए





कुछ प्रदर्शनकारियों मन बतया की वह इससे पहले भी कई संसदीय समितियों को सबूत दे चुके हैं और लेबर पार्टी की एक नयी संसदीय समिति बनने की मांग काफी हैं है





Dr Peter Young जो IHMS- के पूर्व निर्देशक और मनोचिकित्सक हैं बताते हैं – "The idea of a further inquiry will just delay action, when the required action is obvious, which is to close these places, to stop doing harm to people and let them come to Australia or let them go somewhere else, like New Zealand - which has offered to take them - and not continue to punish them and to harm them deliberately in this way."





The Guardian समाचारपत्र ने October २०१३ से २०१५ तक दर्ज किये गए लगभग २००० मामलों की प्रति प्राप्त कर औरतों और बच्चों के शोषण मार पिटाई आत्म दाह की कोशिश और लापरवाही को प्रकाशित किया





Dr Young के अनुसार Immigration Department को इन सब मामलों की जानकारी पहले से ही है - "The problem has been (is) that the government has thrown this very dense veil of secrecy over the whole system so the public doesn't know about it. This Nauru Files leak has allowed the public to get a glimpse into, I guess, what's going on despite the best efforts of the government to stop them from doing that and of course now the government has tried to minimise the significance of this information and to hope that it all goes away. "





Immigration Minister Peter Dutton का कहना है कुछ एसाइलम सीकर्स ने शोषण की मनगढ़त कहानी रची है और कुछ कुछ ने तो आत्म दाह की कोशिश इसलिये की ताकि उन्हें जल्द से जल्द ऑस्ट्रेलिया ले आया जाये





Judith Reen जिन्होंने साल्वेशन आर्मी के लिये २०१४ से २०१५ तक नॉरू में काम किया बताती हैं की कुछ रिपोर्ट्स तो उन्होंने ही लिखी थी और अब वह युवा शरणार्थियों की हालात के लिये चिंतित है - "Children inside the camp are living in tents which cannot be locked. There are too many adults with access to those vulnerable children. I have concerns about them not going to school and not feeling safe to go to school, the lack of cross-cultural training that has been run to prepare Nauruan schools for engagement with these children, who need a lot of support and counselling and rehabilitation. The general living conditions are dire, and it's not a healthy place for children in their infancy to learn to walk. Outside of the camp, I know the children don't feel safe to move freely, that they feel somewhat vilified by locals who are dealing with their own scarcity of resources and feel threatened by the arrival of so many people."





सेव दी चिल्ड्रन में एजुकेशन मेनेजर के रूप में कार्यरत Pam Oakes ने रेफुजिओं को नॉरू में बसने में मदद की.





वह इस बात से बेहद दुखी हैं की ह्यूमन राइट्स कमीशन , ह्यूमन राइट्स वाच , एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल और यहाँ तक की यूनाइटेड नेशन्स की आलोचना के बाद भी सरकार ने इन डिटेंशन सेंटर्स को बंद नहीं किया - "I can't believe that an Australian government, or Australian governments, have been party to this sort of decision and then seem to be so obstinate in accepting that what is happening is wrong and that it's inhumane - that we are breaching all sorts of international rules on how you treat people. Those people are being damaged by this, and damage that will take a long time to repair. The longer we go, the greater damage we are doing to every person there."





इस पत्र के आलावा १८०० के आस पास ऑस्ट्रेलियाई शिक्षकों ने भी अपील जारी की है



