PM Modi celebrates 66th Birthday!

Published 17 September 2016 at 5:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
While the BJP is celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as Sewa Divas today, Party karyakarta are taking part in a cleanliness drive to mark the day. However, there is more to the celebration.New Delhi based senior journalist Neelu Ranjan explains what it means to the country of 1.25Billion people.Here in Australia Overseas Friends of BJP team has started a drive to plant trees to mark the day. Their campaign Tree for Modi can be seen as part of support towards environment.There is one more group in Victoria which claims to be non-political Modi Supporters Group or MSG, they have started their campaign Modi for 2019 on his birthday.
