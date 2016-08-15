ऑस्ट्रेलिया में GST को लेकर टकराव

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में प्रधानमंत्री Malcolm Turnbull के सामने फिर एक बार GST को लेकर समस्या खड़ी हो गयी है!





इस बार उनकी टक्कर राज्यों और टेरिटरीज के प्रमुखों के साथ GST द्वारा एकत्र की गयी धन राशि के बराबर वितरण को लेकर है.





प्रधानमंत्री का कहना है GST को लेकर सभी ऑस्ट्रेलियावासियों को न्याययुक्त हिस्सा मिलना चाहियहए!





PM Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP





परन्तु पिछली कोई भी सरकार इस मामले में सबको साथ लेकर फैसला नहीं कर पायी है और अब भी यही माना जा रहा है की स्तिथि बरकार रहेगी!





प्रधानमंत्री का कहना है की हर राज्य या टेरिटरी से आने वाली न्यूनतम GST- राशि तय कर दी जानी चाहियहए. इससे सबको फायदा होगा!





GST- की राशि का निर्धारण Commonwealth Grants Commission के द्वारा एक काफी जटिल सिद्धान्त का उपयोग करके किया जाता है.





इसमें राज्य या टेरिटरी की पिछले तीन वर्षों की औसत आय को ध्यान में रखा जाता है!





इस विधि से वेस्टर्न ऑस्ट्रेलिया को काफी नुक्सान हुआ है क्योंकि हाल के वर्षों में खनन पर कर में वृद्धि के साथ ही आयरन ओरे के दाम में भारी कमी आयी है!





प्रधानमंत्री के अनुसार अब सही वक़्त है GST में सुधार ला सबको साथ लेकर चलने का– "The purpose of The GST formula is to ensure that the standards of services, such as hospitals and schools provided by state governments, are comparable for all Australians regardless of the state or territory in which they live.* In the past, Western Australia has been a beneficiary of this. However, the huge gap between what Western Australians pay in GST and what they receive back is unprecedented and Western Australians have every right to feel aggrieved."





WA Premier Colin Barnett Source: AAP





वेस्टर्न ऑस्ट्रेलिया के Premier Colin Barnett का कहना है की न्यूनतम सीमा तय करना अच्छा सुझाव है - "A floor is absolutely critical. West Australia has suffered. We should never suffer that again, nor should any other state. And having a floor - whether it's 75 cents of 67 cents in the dollar - will allow Western Australia to plan with confidence on future public works and expenditure to have the funding to maintain our superb school and health system and be able to maintain strong budget surpluses."





Victoria, Tasmania, Queensland और South Australia ने इस सुझाव पर विरोध प्रकट करते हुए कहा है की इससे इन राज्यों को मिलने वाली GST राशि पर असर पडेगा!





तस्मानिया के Premier Will Hodgeman ने ABC- को बताया - "They're not new ideas, these concepts have been flagged (before). In this case, West Australia is arguing for something that we believe would fundamentally disadvantage Tasmanians so we are sending a very clear message on day one to the federal government that we will not support such a change."





उधर वेस्टर्न ऑस्ट्रेलिया को वहां के निवासियों द्वारा GST- में प्रति डॉलर योगदान पर मात्र 40 सेंट्स ही वापिस मिलतें हैं जबकि 2009-10 में यह राशि 79 (उनासी) सेंट्स थी.





वहीँ दूसरी और कुछ ऐसे राज्य हैं जिनको दी जानी वाली राशि वहां यखता हुए GST- से भी ज्यादा है.





आंकड़ें दर्शाते हैं की नॉर्थेर्न टेरिटरी को प्रति डॉलर पर $5.60, तस्मानिया को $1.63, साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया को $1.28, ACT को $1.24 और कुइन्सलैंड को $1.08 राशि मिलती है!





वहीँ साउथ ऑस्ट्रेलियाई के प्रीमियर Jay Weatherill का मानना है की GST- निर्धारण और आवंटन का मौजूद ढांचा सबसे बढ़िया है - "I think the whole thing does horribly look like a distraction designed to divide and conquer the states so we don't start talking about things like cuts to health care funding and all the other difficult issues the commonwealth doesn't want to talk about. "





Anastacia Palaszczuk Source: AAP Image/Dan Peled





कुइन्सलैंड की प्रीमियर Anastacia Palaszczuk ने प्रधानमंत्री Malcolm Turnbull पर जल्दीबाज़ी में नीति निर्धारण का आरोप लाग्या है.





उनका कहना है की इस मुद्दे पर अगली Council of Australian Governments की बैठक में चर्चा अवश्य होनी चाहियहए - "He has not raised this with anyone. We are yet to confirm a COAG meeting date. I would expect this issue would be discussed front and centre. I am opposed to where one state benefits above every other state. To me that is discrimination."





विपक्ष के वित्त मामलों के प्रवकता Chris Bowen ने इस परियोजना को ख़ारिज कर दिया है.





उनका कहना है की प्रधानमंत्री को संघीय और GST- के ढाँचे की पूर्ण जानकारी नहीं है और उनकी परियोजना में थोड़ी सी भी विश्वसनीयता नहीं है!





परन्तु Treasurer Scott Morrison के अनुसार राज्यों और टेरिटरीज को चिंता करने की आवश्यकता नहीं है!



