SBS हिन्दी

Potential Alzheimer's vaccine in a few years?

SBS हिन्दी

Prof Nikolai Petrovsky

Prof Nikolai Petrovsky Source: blogs.flinders.edu.au

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 September 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A team of Scientist from South Australia's Flinders University and Institute of Molecular Medicine and The University of California, Irvine, in the US may be able to start human trials for a vaccine for Alzheimers and Dementia in just a few years. We spoke to Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University who is working on this vaccine to know more...

Published 8 September 2016 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां