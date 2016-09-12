११ सितम्बर की १५वि वर्षगाँठ पर अमेरिका में हुए हमले में मारे गए आस्ट्रेलियावासियों के परिवार और दोस्तों ने पहली बार बात की है!





और वह सभी आस्ट्रेलियावासियों से अपील कर रहें हैं की इस हमले की आड़ में मुसलमानों से असहिष्णुता न दर्शाएं!





इस हमले में मारे गए लोगों में शामिल था ऑस्ट्रेलियाई के बहुसांस्कृतिक प्रसारक एसबीएस से लंबे समय तक जुड़ा एक नाम जिसके रेडियो कार्यक्रमों ने प्रवासी समुदाय पर गहरी छाप छोड़ी - "Un programa de recuerdo - folklore, tangos y rosa."





Alberto "Pocho" Dominguez [POT-cho dom-ING-gez] ने लगभग १३ वर्षों तक एसबीएस के Spanish कार्यक्रम के लिये प्रसारण किया!





उनके कार्यक्रम - Folklore, Tango and Roses - ने यहाँ आकर बस रहे कई नए प्रवासियों के दिल को जैसे छू सा लिया!





इनमे से एक हैं पत्रकार और संपादक Darwin Rodriguez जोकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सबसे पुराने स्पेनिश भाषाई अखबार El Espagnol से जुड़े हैं - "I'm pretty sure 99.9 per cent of the Latino American people - particularly the people from Uruguay and Argentina were listening. Listening to the program of Pocho was like to be at home for an hour."





Alberto "Pocho" Dominguez का जन्म उरुग्वे में हुए था और वह वहां राष्ट्रिये स्तर के साइकिलिंग खिलाडी थे १९७४ में अपनी पत्नी और चार बच्चों के साथ वह सिडनी आ गए!





परन्तु "Pocho" का जीवन उनकी म्रत्यु की परिस्थितियों के लिये ही याद किया जाएगा!





वह ११ सितम्बर २००१ को वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर में जा टकराई American Airlines फ्लाइट ११ में मरने वाले यात्रियों में से एक थे !





Darwin Rodriguez ने एसबीएस को बतया की उन्हें यकीं नहीं हुए की उनके मित्र उस उड़ान में यात्री थे - "It was devastating. I feel for a few hours and I call a lot of people just to confirm what I was listening. I felt very sad, very sad. Something like, I wasn't quite sure at the start if I was dreaming."





इसी दुर्घटना में मारे गए एक और ऑस्ट्रेलियवासी थे २९ वार्षिये Andrew Knox.





Adelaide के रहने वाले एंड्रू उस दिन वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर के उत्तरी टावर के १०३वे फ्लोर पर एनवायर्नमेंटल आर्किटेक्ट के रूप में कार्य कर रहे थे!





उनकी मृत्यु के बाद पहली बार बात करते हुए उनकी बेहद करीबी दोस्त Kirsten Andrews ने बतया की Andrew के सामने एक सुनहरा भविष्य था - "He was pretty engaged in politics and the union movement as well. To be honest, I always assumed he would run for parliament and he had enough support in the Labor party to do that, if that had been his ambition one day."





इन दोनों की मुलाकात विश्विद्यालय द्वारा आयोजित छात्रों के बीच आदान प्रदान कार्यक्रम के दौरान लगभग १० वर्ष पहले हुई थी!





Kirsten मानती हैं की जिस घटना से एंड्रू की मृत्यु हुई वह समझती हैं की एंड्रू कभी नहीं चाहेंगे की उसके बाद दुनिया में नफरत और युद्ध फैले - "I like to think that he would have been proud of the way some of us have responded, which is to try to make the world a better place, where these things don't occur. I think that he would have been distressed to see the war that resulted and the way that the lack of inclusion and interfaith dialogue that has been part of the world politics since that time."





ठीक ऐसा ही मानते हैं Simon Kennedy जिनकी माँ Yvonne की म्रत्यु उस उड़ान में हुई जो पेंटागन से टकराई थी!





परन्तु इस घटना के बारे में साइमन ने २०११ तक छुपी साधे रखी - जब तक Osama Bin Laden को नहीं मार गिराया गया - "I felt a sort of responsibility, all of a sudden, because I saw so much anti-Islam sentiment floating around I saw so much of that going on. And I wasn't okay with it, because that's not the way I feel. That's not the way I live. And I didn't want other people taking control of that conversation on my behalf."





साइमन के अनुसार वह नहीं चाहते की घृणा की भाषा चलन बन जाये वह भी तब जब नए तथाकथित इस्लामिक आतंकी संघटनों का ख़तरा बढ़ता जा रहा है - "And then we had ISIS. Who could have picked that there would be something almost worse than al queda, but it feels like that's what we're looking at right now. So that unfortunately puts a lot of fear into people, and fear unfortunately can make people act against their better knowledge."





११ सितम्बर २००१ को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री John Howard भी वाशिंगटन में ही थे





ऑस्ट्रेलिया, अमेरिका के मित्र देश के रूप में अफ़ग़ानिस्तान और इराक में सहायता कर रहा था





जॉन होवार्ड इस बात पे बल देते हैं ही की लोगों को नरम इस्लाम और चरम आतंकवाद के बीच अंतर करना चाहियहए - "Well I don't want anybody vilified on the basis of their religion, that's wrong. But equally, it's pointless ignoring the fact that extreme terrorists used their perverted version of Islam to justify what they do and that is a reality and I think it's unrealistic to ignore that I don't think the result of September 11 was a vilification of Muslims. I think the result of September 11 was a legitimate response to an unprovoked, unjustified attack."





एसबीएस के साथ एक ख़ास बातचीत में जॉन होवार्ड ने बतया की किस तरह विश्व में आतंकवाद का विकास हुआ और कैसे उन्हे आशंका है की आने वाले समय में "लोने वुल्फ" आतंकी हमले आम बात हो सकते हैं - "I worry that it might be, that these lone-wolf attacks will continue. There's some evidence to suggest that reverses on the battle field for Islamic state and the terrorist groups result in an increase in the number of lone-wolf attacks. I hope I'm wrong, but the news evidence to date is not encouraging."



