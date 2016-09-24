SBS हिन्दी

"Respect for Indian Community has increased Significantly"

Cr Raj Dutta

Cr Raj Dutta Source: SBS Hindi

Published 24 September 2016 at 5:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

Indian-Australian Councillor from Sydney's Strathfield, Cr Raj Dutta has been in Australia for 29 years and was instrumental in initiating Diwali Celebrations in NSW Parliament. We spoke to Cr. Raj Dutta at the recent AIBC Dinner to know more about this initiative and about India-Australia relations. Tune in to know more...

