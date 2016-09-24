"Respect for Indian Community has increased Significantly"

Cr Raj Dutta Source: SBS Hindi
Published 24 September 2016 at 5:52pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Indian-Australian Councillor from Sydney's Strathfield, Cr Raj Dutta has been in Australia for 29 years and was instrumental in initiating Diwali Celebrations in NSW Parliament. We spoke to Cr. Raj Dutta at the recent AIBC Dinner to know more about this initiative and about India-Australia relations. Tune in to know more...
