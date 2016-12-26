काला सागर में दुर्घटना-ग्रस्त रूसी हवाई जहाज में हताहति की तलाश जारी

रूस के अधिकारियों का कहना है की काला सागर क्षेत्र में दुर्घटना-ग्रस्त हुए रूस के सैनिक हवाई जहाज़ के पीछे किसी आतंकी संघटन के हाथ होने से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है.





ऐसा माना जा रहा है की इस हवाई जहाज में सवार सभी ९२ यात्रियों की मृत्यु हो गयी है.





रविवार को दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हुए इस हवाई जहाज में यात्रियों की तलाश अब भी जारी है.





रूस के रक्षा मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों का कहना है की उनका TU-154 हवाई जहाज मास्को से उड़ान भर सोची में पुनः ईंधन भरवाने के बाद सीरिया के लिये उड़ान भरने के मात्रा दो मिनट बाद ही रेडार से अचानक गायब हो गया था





हवाई जहाज के अंश और १० मृतकों के शरीर काला सागर क्षेत्र में पाए गये.





रक्षा मंत्रालय के प्रवकता मेजर जनरल इगोर कोनाशेंकोव के अनुसार इस हवाई जहाज के सभी यात्रियों और चालक दल की तलाश अभी भी जारी है.





"All Defence Ministry and other federal ministry rescue services are engaged in the search. The TU-154 was carrying Russian military servicemen, the Alexandrov orchestra - which was going to perform during New Year's celebrations at our Hmeimim airbase - and nine Russian journalists."





रूसी अधिकारियों का कहना है की इस दुर्घटना के पीछे के सभी कारणों की वह जांच कर रहें हैं और किसी आतंकी संघटन के हाथ से भी इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है.





परन्तु रूस के परिवहन मंत्री मैक्सिम सोकोलोव मानते हैं की अभी कारणों पर बात करना बेहद जल्दबाज़ी भरा होगा.





"The investigative committee is looking into the (possible) reasons (of the crash). Of course an entire spectrum (of causes) and all possible causes which might have led to the crash are being considered, but it is too early to talk about it.”





परिवहन मंत्री के अनुसार बचाव कर्मियों को कोई भी यात्री जिन्दा नहीं मिला है.





“We have launched a search and recovery operation. Unfortunately, we haven't found any survivors. And I, on behalf of the government committee, want to express my sincerest condolences to all relatives and loved ones of those who died in this crash."





इस दुर्घटना में मारे जाने वाले व्यक्तियों के प्रति शोक दर्शाने के लिये हज़ारों की संख्या में लोगों ने मास्को में फूल अर्पित किये. इनमें रूस की रेड आर्मी की गायक-मंडली भी शामिल थी जो सीरिया में रूसी सैनिकों के साथ नाव वर्ष मानने के लिये जा रहें हैं.





Chorister Vadim Ananiev बताते हैं की उन्हें भी उस हवाई जहाज में सवार होना था.





"My child was born. He's just a few months old. The eldest is 10. The middle one is five. My wife just couldn't cope alone, so I asked my choir director for understanding and he agreed. As a result I am standing in front of you, but I was supposed to be on this flight. I was woken up by a phone call and was told what had happened. I just can't believe what's happened. We need time to comprehend it. My wife is crying. My kids don't understand. Now I just want to go to church and pray for my colleagues."





रूस के राष्ट्रपति Vladimir Putin ने मरने वालों और उनके परिवार के साथ सहानभूति दर्शाने के लिये २६ December के दिन को राष्ट्रीय शोक दिवस के रूप में घोषित किया है.



