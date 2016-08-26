SBS हिन्दी

Social-cohesion report finds barriers strong for some

Central Station, Sydney

Central Station, Sydney Source: AAP

Published 26 August 2016 at 6:02pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

A major survey of Australian-born and immigrant Australians finds, despite widely shared values, many people struggle to feel accepted within mainstream society. The survey, called Australians Today, is the largest parallel survey ever undertaken of those born in Australia and immigrants. It is a collaboration between the Scanlon Foundation -- which aims to foster social cohesion within Australia -- the Australian Multicultural Foundation and Melbourne's Monash University. Tune in to know more

