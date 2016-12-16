ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समुन्द्र तट और नदियों पर बरते सावधानी

ऑस्ट्रेलिया वासियों को पानी से जुडे क्रियाकलाप बेहद पसंद हैं.





परन्तु गर्मियों के मौसम में कई बार दुर्घटनाए होती हैं.





कई नए ऑस्ट्रेलिया वासियों को पानी से जुडे खतरों के बारे में बिलकुल भी जानकारी नहीं है.





तो आप पानी में सुरक्षित कैसे रहें?





गर्मियों के मौसम में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समुन्द्र तट पर रक्षकों का काम काफी खीझ दिलाने वाला होता है.





भाषा के अवरोध के कारण कई बार वह पानी में सुरक्षा से जुडे अपने सन्देश को लोगों तक सही से नहीं पहुंचा पाते.





पिछले एक दशक में एक हज़ार लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है.





कुइन्सलैंड के समुद्र तटों पर तो इस सूचि में आधे सा ज्यादा मौतें अन्तारष्ट्रीयए पर्यटकों या नए आये प्रवासियों की है.





Royal Life Saving Society Australia- के अनुसार जो लोग चीनी, भारतीय, दक्षिण कोरियाई, और मलेशियाई पृष्टभूमि के हैं उनके डूब कर मरने का ज्यादा ख़तरा है.





Surf Life Saving Queensland ने हाल ही में पानी से जुडे सुरक्षा मुद्दों पर एक बहुभाषिये छोटी पुस्तक प्रकाशित की है यह पुस्तिका समुन्द्र तट पर तैनात रक्षकों को एअसे लोगों के साथ जिनकी अंग्रेजी मात्र भाषा नहीं है के साथ बातचीत में सहयोग प्रदान करेगी.





Coastal Safety अफसर, Chantel Fife- जिन्होंने इस प्रयत्न को लागु करने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है बताती हैं.





"The trial is actually going really, really well. We've only just introduced the book for the first week of summer and our dawn patrol down on the Gold Coast actually utilised the booklet to speak to about 15 Korean people who're actually going into enter the water. They could easily communicate to the official to say that they're not allowed to swim in this spot and they need to swim between the flags and directed them down to that safe place."





ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कुल ११००० समुन्द्र तट हैं पर मात्रा ४ प्रतिशत पर ही रक्षक मौजूद हैं





Chantel Fife- मानती हैं की जो लोग अनुभवी तैराक नहीं है उन्हे वहीँ तैरना चाहिय जहाँ रक्षक हों.





"The main things when going down to the beach is finding the flag and swimming between them, and also swimming during patrolled times. So that's a big indicator that we want to swim when there's a lifesaving or lifeguard service down there and only actually swim at patrolled beaches. You're guaranteed to stay nice and safe and if you have any troubles or if you do get stung by a jellyfish, you can come up and see a lifeguard and they'll help you when you do go down there."





तेज़ जल-प्रवाह सबसे बड़े खतरे के रूप में सामने आया है.





इससे प्रवाह में फंसकर मरने वालों की संख्या शार्क द्वारा हमले में जान गवने वालों से कहीं ज्यादा है.





प्रति वर्ष २१ लोगो औसतन तेज़ प्रवाह में फंसकर जान गावां देते हैं.





Sydney University के School of Geosciences- के डॉ Jack McCarroll- मानते हैं की तेज़ जल प्रवाह के क्षेत्रों के बारे में जानकारी होना उर इन्हें पहचानना अति आवश्यक है.





"Looking for a rip current, standing up high, looking for the dark areas where there's no waves breaking. They're narrow fast flowing offshore flows from the shoreline towards offshore where the waves are breaking. And most commonly the reason that we find rip currents is in channels between shallow bars so you get more water coming onshore over the bars as waves break and quite simply as the water gets pushed on shore and it runs back out through the deep rip channel."





डॉ McCarroll - तैराकों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहते हैं की उन्हें तट रक्षकों द्वारा गश्ती वाले क्षेत्रों में ही तैरना चाहिय्हे.





"Look for a place to swim where the waves are going to be as small as possible. The waves are the things that force the rip currents. So the bigger the waves, the stronger the rips, and it's just more dangerous to swim in larger waves. If you get into trouble, if you notice that you're being taken offshore and you realise you're caught in the rip, is to simply put your hand up, stay afloat, get somebody's attention and try to remain calm until you're rescued."





ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सबसे खतरनाक mane जाने वाले खेलों में से एक है रॉक फिशिंग.





Royal Life Saving Society की न्यू साउथ वेल्स शाखा ने पाया की १ जुलाई २००० और ३० जून २००७ के बीच प्रति वर्ष औसतन १७ लोगों की शौकिया मछली पकड़ने के दौरान मृत्यु हो गयी.





न्यू साउथ वेल्स में इस खेल के दौरान मरने वाले एशियाई मूल के लोग ५९ प्रतिशत थे.





Royal Life Saving Society- में Aquatic Risk के प्रबंधक Craig Roberts बताते हैं की रॉक फिशिंग बेहद खतरनाक हो सकती है.





"Persons who want to participate in rock fishing need to do so with the right safety equipment and the right location, simple things like telling a friend and going with a friend about where you are going, making sure you are wearing cleats or appropriate footwear, wearing a life jacket at all times, not just when you're in the water but also when on the edge of water when you're fishing so that if you do fall in, you can stay afloat until emergency assistance arrives."





Craig Roberts के अनुसार इस खेल पर जाने से पहले आपको सही से सारी जानकारी जुटा लेनी चाहिय्हे.





"Making sure what the weather conditions are both from a meteorological point of view, but also from a surf point of view or ocean point of view. Rock fishing is a sport that ties in the waves and one of the key factors that drag people into the water causing deaths and drowning."





मछली पकड़ने के दौरान बस एक पल में ही व्यक्ति समुन्द्र की लहर की चपेट में आ सकता है.





डूबने के अलावा पत्थरों से टकराकर मरने का जोखिम भी अक्सर बना रहता है.





डॉ Jack McCarroll उत्साही मछली पकड़ने वालों को सचेत करते हुए कहते हैं की वह शांत समुन्द्र से धोका न खाएं.





"It is certainly a very dangerous sport. It's advised to look at the wave conditions before you go out and to make sure the waves are below a certain level say one to 1.5 metres. When the waves are large and clean, the sort of big waves that surfers like, you can get breaks between the waves, where they're flat for a while and then they get very large every five minutes or so. So those types of days where the waves are large and clean can be particularly dangerous for rock fishers."





परन्तु तैराक सिर्फ समुन्द्र तटों पर ही खतरे का सामना नहीं करते.





Craig Roberts के अनुसार ज्यादातर प्रवासी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नदियों में डूबकर अपनी जान गांवां देते हैं.





"It's often the calms to the waters above the river that looks like it's safe but it's usually underneath the water. Trees, branches, things like that as well as your rip currents which are often quite dangerous and are causing accidents and people to drown."





वह सुझाव देते हैं की नदीं में तैरने से पहले भी हमेशा अपने आस-पास की स्तिथि का जायजा जरूर ले.





"One of the key things is to make sure you walk in the river. Ask the locals about what are the dangers of the rivers, be aware there are dangers underneath the water, wear a life jacket, learn CPR, and always swim with someone else."





हालाँकि समुद्र तट और नदियों में तैरने पर किन किन सुरक्षा के विषयों पर ध्यान देना चाहियहए तो बेहद जरूरी है ही इसके साथ ही स्विमिंग पूल पर भी सावधानी बरतनी आवश्यक है.





घर पर बने स्विमिंग पूल में बच्चों की डूबकर होने वाले मौतों की नित्य ही सामने आने वाली खबरें के बाद से Royal Life Saving Society अभिवाकोंसे निवेदन कर रही है वह हर समय बच्चों की देख-भालकरें.





इसके साथ ही Craig Roberts हर व्यक्ति से CPR- तकनीक को सीखने की गुजारिश भी कर रहे हैं.





"An important factor of saving anyone's life is getting early access to the person who is drowning and the next step is early CPR. We encourage everyone to obtain a CPR certificate and learn CPR skills. It may be your own family or your friend who you may have to save one day."





इस बारे में हिंदी भाषा में अधिक जानकारी के लिये https://beachsafe.org.au/surf-safety/multilingual पर जाईये.





समुन्द्र तट पर सुरक्षा के बारे में और अधिक जानकारी कई भाषाओं में Surf Life Saving Australia- की वेबसाइट http://www.sls.com.au और इसके साथ ही २८ भाषाओं में यह जानकारी www.communities.qld.gov.au/multicultural/programs-and-initiatives/water-safety पर भी उपलब्ध है.



