SBS हिन्दी

सिडनी में "हिंदी सम्मलेन"!

SBS हिन्दी

Hindi Conference

Hindi Conference Source: Rekha Rajvanshi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2016 at 5:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hindi Divas is a special day for Indian Australian migrants as it reminds them about the roots and the language they have been communicating in for generations.This time around there has been a special effort to make Hindi Divas a memorable experience among the Sydneysiders.Ms. Rekha Rajvanshi organiser of this event has talked to SBS Hindi explaining all the details of the progam.

Published 16 September 2016 at 5:22pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Young man walking in arid desert landscape with photography backpack on an adventure in outback Australia

अगर आप बुशवॉकिंग करते समय खो जाते हैं तो क्या करें

Ambulances arrive at St Vincent's Hospital

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एंबुलेंस को कहीं भी कैसे कॉल करें

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जापान के बीच उर्जा के क्षेत्र में भी हैं बहुत सम्भावनायें

Ebony Watson (SBS).jpg

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्यों कम हो रही है प्रवेश स्तर की नौकरियां