ऑस्ट्रेलिया में स्काउट्स संघटन का बदलता स्वरुप

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आकर बस रहे बहुसांस्कृतिक प्रवासी समुदाय बच्चों के एक संघटन का स्वरुप बदल रहें हैं!





विश्व विख्यात स्काउट्स संघटन अब एक नयी लहर पर बहुसंस्कृतिकवाद और विभिन्नता में पारिवारिक मूल्य पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर Victoria में इतिहास सा रच रहा है!





और यह कार्य कर रहा है विक्टोरिया का पहला मुस्लिम कब स्काउट्स संघटन.





(Sounds of Scouting vows .. fade under)





Melbourne के Coburg क्षेत्र में चल रहे एक Islamic स्कूल ने इस कार्यक्रम का अपनाया है ताकि उनके छात्र दूसरे समुदायों के बच्चों के साथ घुल मिल सकें!





इस स्कूल के मुख्य निदेशक सलाह सलमान का कहना है की उन्हें अपने छात्रों के लिये स्काउट्स कार्यक्रम को पाठ्यक्रमेतर में शामिल करना काफी स्वाभाविक लगा– "It's part of our program in here to encourage students to be part of the whole nation, and not the whole nation, the whole world. It Is a world program, and, to reach out, they need to be educated, to take risks and adventure, and to reach out for themselves. And we encourage them to do that."





सलाह सलमान के अनुसार एक परम ईश्वर या शक्ति में विश्वास जो की स्काउट्स कार्यक्रम का आध्यात्मिक भाग है एक इस्लामिक स्कूल के मूल सिद्धान्तों से काफी हद तक जुड़ा है!





पिछले एक दशक में स्काउट्स संघटन से लगभग ७०००० लोग जुडें हैं जो की लगभग २० प्रतिशत की बढ़त है!





इस संघटन की शुरआत १९०७ में मात्र २१ बच्चों के साथ इंग्लैंड में हुई थी!





Scouts विक्टोरिया के मुख्या कमिश्नर Brendan Watson मानते हैं की यह बदलाव अच्छे के लिये है - "In days gone by, we were probably more white Anglo-Saxon and, traditionally, only male to start with. We're coeducational, and we're more multicultural, as well as multi-faith, multi-denominational. That's really important, because that reflects the community that Victoria is."





Brendan Watson बताते हैं की अब ज्यादा से ज्यादा बहुसांस्कृतिक स्काउट्स कार्यक्रमों की शरात हो रही है!





आज पूर्ण मुस्लिम स्काउट्स संघटन के आलावा ऑस्ट्रेलिया में Coptic, Catholic, Vietnamese, Chinese और Indigenous स्काउट्स के दल भी हैं - "It's a real privilege and honour to be part of this group, because it is a first. And, look, I think the school wanted their students to be involved in something more, and I think a lot of parents do nowadays. And the push from parents, I think, was the litmus (test), as well as the teachers, and they recognised that they wanted their young people to have a wide outlook."





Brendan Watson बताते हैं की इस कार्यक्रम के अन्तर्गत युवा एक दूसरे से सीख और सीख रहें हैं जिससे बहुसांस्कृतिक आदान प्रादन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा और बच्चे विभिन्ता को स्वीकार करेंगे - "It's critically important that we are a diverse and inclusive organisation, because that then reflects what young people's views are when they go out into the world. Scouting is about understanding, it's about treating people with dignity and respect. And, if we can engender that at a young age, well, we'll have better communities in Victoria, right across Victoria."





परन्तु बच्च्चों के लिये विभिन्न लोगों से मिलने का ख्याल थोड़ी मिश्रित भावनाए प्रस्तुत करता है - (First:) "It kind of makes me a bit nervous, but, at the same time, it's going to be fun." (Second:) "Well, I feel good. Like, I'm meeting new people to interact with."





और कुछ चीज़ें तो सभी समुदायों और बच्चों में समान ही हैं - (First:) "We like about how we communicate with the others and how we play with them." (Second:) "Um, it's actually ... it's a lot of responsibility being a leader, and you might think it's easy but it's not."





Rasha Ahmed ने अपने तीनों बच्चों को स्काउट्स कार्यक्रम में इसलिये डाला ताकि वह अपनी पारिवारिक और आध्यात्मिक मूल्यों को समझ और बाँट सकें!



